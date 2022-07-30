| 17.2°C Dublin

Taxi crisis: ‘The problem is, there will never be enough taxis to get everybody home at the same time’

Drivers aren’t safe at night, so queues – and risks – are increasing nationwide

Michael O'Donovan, chair of Cork City and County Vintners Federation of Ireland and owner of The Castle Inn in Cork city, is worried about the lack of taxis to take people home. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand

Ellen Coyne

Late at night, when the pub windows have gone dark and the doors are locked, Michael O’Donovan starts to make his way home.

As the publican drives from the Castle Inn in the heart of Cork, toward his house way beyond the southside of the city, the road is dotted with silhouettes of people walking home.

