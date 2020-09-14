Tax Strategy Papers: Cohabiting couples should be entitled to same tax credits as those who are married

The document says less people are getting married (stock image)

Cohabiting couples should be entitled to the same tax treatment as those who are married or in civil partnerships, the Government has been told.

A newly published Department of Finance tax strategy paper suggests cohabiting couples should be entitled the tax credit available to those who get married.

The document says less people are getting married and notes that the make up of the traditional family has significantly changed since the tax incentive was first introduced.

“Due to changes in societal norms in Ireland, for example, non-traditional family structures becoming more common and a slightly decreasing trend in marriage rates it is worth considering the issues around extending the tax treatment currently only available to married couples to cohabiting couples,” it says.

However, the paper raises concerns about how cohabiting couples would be able to prove their status to avail of the same tax treatment as those who are married

“Married couples and civil partners have an independent, verifiable and legally binding confirmation of their marital status, including the dates of commencement and cessation of same,” it says.

“In order to administer a credit for cohabiting couples, Revenue would require a similar standard of verification of their status,” it adds.

The documents says a self-certification system for cohabiting couples could become a “gateway to a number of generous tax reliefs” such as Home Carer Tax Credit.

“It would be difficult, intrusive and time-consuming if Revenue were expected to confirm declarations by individuals that they were actually cohabiting,” it adds.

The Department report on income tax also raises concerns about the Government’s plan to introduce an auto-enrolment pension system which will also allow people draw down contributions early in certain circumstances such as buying a house.

It says any tax relief on pension contributions would have to be clawed back if some drew down a portion of their lump early and it would also be subjected to regular income taxes.

The Department also raises concerns about the long-term impacts of allowing people draw down pensions early.

“By giving access now to pension sums, the income for future use on retirement is reduced. This could put pressure on the State’s future resources if people do not have adequate income in retirement,” it says.

The report says around 30pc of employees are making regular contributions to their pensions while most workers on lower incomes do not make contributions.

The document also considers the possibility of allowing tax relief on union subscription fees but notes that it would cost around €37m per year.

It also recommend that a 2pc maximum rate of USC for people over 70 and those on medical cards should remain in place.

The paper also shows that reducing the 40pc top rate in comes tax by one percent would cost €276m a year while reducing the 20pc by one point would cost €608m.

Online Editors