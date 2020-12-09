Tax defaulters list: Fuel retailer's €9.1m tax demand remains unpaid

The latest list of tax defaulters shows that a total of just under €20m in settlements in 17 cases were due in the third quarter of the year

A Dublin-based fuel retailer was hit with a €9.1m tax demand by the Revenue Commissioners, but none the of the money is ever likely to be paid.

The latest list of tax defaulters shows that a total of just under €20m in settlements in 17 cases were due in the third quarter of the year.

The €9.1m demand from DMG Energy was the biggest of the period. The company was placed into liquidation in 2013, having been set up in 2010.

DMG Energy’s directors are Northern Ireland-based Damien and Francis McGleenan of Keady in Co Armagh.

The company was hit with a €3.4m demand for tax, €2.5m in interest and €3.1m in penalties. It came following a Revenue investigation for the non-declaration of excise duty and an under-declaration of Vat. As of the end of September, none of the money due to the Revenue Commissioners had been paid.

The most recent statement of account by the company’s liquidator shows that a total of just €45,704 has been realised in assets at the firm since it was liquidated.

The latest list of defaulters shows that Northern Ireland businessman and publican Danny Fitzpatrick was among the biggest cases in the period. From Ashton Heights in Newry, Co Down, Mr Fiztpatrick was hit with a €1.9m demand for the under-declaration of income tax following a Revenue audit. It included €1.1m in tax, €441,000 in interest, and €344,000 in penalties. Almost none if it had been paid by the end of September.

Mr Fitzpatrick is a director of two companies in Ireland – Sherwood Investments and Ravensdale Investments. His family was the owner of Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant at Rockmarshall in Dundalk, which was visited in 2016 by US President-elect Joe Biden when he was vice president.

However, it closed temporarily in 2018 with a receiver appointed to Sherwood by Bank of Ireland. It was reopened soon after having been reportedly sold for €2m to a company linked to a Northern Ireland drinks firm. The receiver ceased involvement in Sherwood in 2019.

Sherwood Investments was hit with a €10.9m demand from Revenue in 2019 following an investigation. It was for the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and Vat.

Others on the latest defaulters’ list published by the Revenue Commissioners include Michael Feeley of Antogher Road in Roscommon.

A company director and farmer, he was hit with a €2.4m demand following a revenue audit case for the non-declaration of capital gains tax. The settlement included €2.4m in tax, €720,000 in interest, and €1.8m in penalties.

Shabra Plastics and Packaging in Castleblaney in Co Monaghan was stung with an almost €1.8m settlement.

Irish Independent