Tax defaulters: fuel firm hit with €10m Revenue demand

A fuel wholesaler in Co Louth that is now in liquidation has been hit with a near €10m demand from the Revenue Commissioners as part of its latest tax haul.

But none of the money has yet been paid and the full amount is unlikely to ever be received by Revenue.

Glendalough Stores Ltd in Drogheda, which traded as BK Oils, was found to owe €3.3m in tax. It was also hit with a €3.3m interest bill and €3.3m in penalties by Revenue. It related to the under-declaration of VAT.

The company’s directors are Bernard Kirk and Seamus Lambe. The company went into liquidation in 2013.

The most recent liquidator’s report for Glendalough Stores Ltd says just €3,709 has been realised by the liquidator in that time, while in February 2021, there was almost €3.5m owing to unsecured creditors.

It was the biggest amount registered during the first quarter of the year as part of Revenue’s continuing efforts to track down defaulters.

Thomas Kennedy, a company director from Cluaisnore, Dingle, Co Kerry, settled with the Revenue for almost €135,000.

That related to the under-declaration of income tax and VAT. It included tax of almost €91,000, interest of nearly €19,000 and penalties of more than €25,000.

Donagh Callanan, trading as Callanan Surveyors of Euro Business Park, Little Island, Cork, settled for €313,000. That related to the under-declaration of VAT. The amount included €183,000 in tax, nearly €75,000 in interest and €55,000 in penalties.

Hugh Gordon, an orthodontic surgeon with an address at Steamship House, Dock Street, Galway, paid just over €250,000 by way of settlement. That was for the under-declaration of income tax. It included tax owed of €172,000, interest of more than €26,000 and penalties of nearly €52,000.

Publishing its latest defaulters’ list yesterday, Revenue noted that the settlements only reflect a portion of all its audits and investigations.

It said that in the first quarter of 2022, a total of 331 revenue audits and investigations, together with 13,567 risk management interventions, were settled. They resulted in a yield of €2.2bn in tax, interest and penalties, it noted.

In the first quarter, there were also a number of fines and sentences imposed for the use of marked fuel, failing to file returns, tobacco smuggling and the illegal selling of tobacco.