Targeted man who survived gun hit linked to earlier attempt

The victim, who is Irish and in his 40s, is making a good recovery from multiple gunshot wounds sustained at 7.30pm on Friday when he was the target of an ambush-style attack in Ballyvolane on Cork's northside.

Detectives warned they are ruling nothing out of their inquiry - and are still investigating whether the attack is gangland or paramilitary- related.

A lone gunman approached the man as he walked home in the Chapelgate area last Friday and shot at him at least five times.

The man was hit in the arm, leg and abdomen, but was able to reach safety. None of the bullets caused critical injuries.

The gunman fled the scene.

One Garda source said it was "an absolute miracle" the man did not suffer worse injuries.

He remains in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí hope to speak to the man to find out if he can identify his attacker or give any possible motive for the attack.

Detectives fear the attack is linked to a similar apparent attempt on the man's life in September 2018.

That attack did not result in injury as the man was able to flee from a suspected gunman.

He had spotted the man behind him and fled to reach the safety of a local house.

Now gardaí have increased patrols in the area, including sweeps by the armed Regional Support Unit (RSU).

A forensic examination of the scene has been completed and detectives are awaiting the results of technical tests.

Gardaí are also examining CCTV footage from premises in the Ballyvolane area.

The weapon used was a handgun, but gardaí want to find out if it was a revolver or automatic pistol.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane between 6pm and 8pm on Friday to contact Mayfield gardaí on (021) 4558510.

Detectives would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the general area between 6pm and 8pm and whose vehicles have dash cams.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating if a 25-year-old man who was injured in the latest shooting in Dublin shot himself in the knee as he lay in bed.

The convicted north inner city criminal, who was squatting in the property on the North Strand Road, suffered a serious injury to his right knee in the bizarre incident in the early hours of yesterday.

It's understood that the north inner city man told gardaí that he was in bed when a gunman entered the flat and shot him.

However, sources revealed that it's being probed whether the man - a drug addict - had actually accidentally shot himself.

The scene was cordoned off and forensic examinations were carried out. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent