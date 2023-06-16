Tara Mines owner at odds with State over criticisms in flood investigation report

Boliden rejected the findings of an investigation into the flooding at Tara Mines.

Parent company Boliden is in disagreement with the Government over a flooding incident at Tara Mines in 2021.

More than 400 million litres of water poured into the mine’s emergency storage ponds and overflowed into working areas from a hole in a shaft over 12 days in November and December 2021.

Mining operations had to be halted until the gap was sealed, and local people saw their wells run dry as water levels dropped significantly in surrounding townlands. Water was still being pumped out six months later.

An investigation commissioned by the Department of Environment concluded last October that Boliden’s risk assessments before the incident were inadequate.

The company rejected the findings and complained it did not have sufficient input into the investigation.

“We feel it would have come to other conclusions if we had been given the opportunity to be more actively involved,” a spokesman for the Swedish- headquartered company said yesterday.

The Department of Environment responded that it was aware of Boliden’s views, but it accepted the investigation’s conclusions.

Boliden said the issues arising from the flooding had been resolved and there was “no connection” between it and the decision to suspend operations at the zinc mine in Navan, which has put 650 people out of work.

It said the suspension was ordered because of falling zinc prices and high energy costs.

The investigation report, however, reveals the considerable challenges facing the company in its efforts to secure a long-term future in Ireland.

Boliden is banking on a proposed new section of extra deep mine called Tara Deep to extend its operations as the quality of zinc in the current extraction area wanes.

It was working on an exploration tunnel to this new area when the flooding, termed an “inrush”, happened. At one point the inflow peaked at more than two million litres an hour.

Water seeping in from underground aquifers is common in mines, but consultants Wardell Armstrong said Boliden should have attached more importance to some high inflows of water that happened before November 2021.

The consultants also said Boliden should have paid more heed to complaints from local people, going back almost two years previously, that water in their wells was dropping.

That suggested evidence of connections between the mine shaft and water flows stretching for several kilometres.

The consultants said the “transmissivity” of the site, meaning the ability of water to move through rock, was greater than Boliden assessed.

“It is clear the original conceptualisation was not sufficiently precautionary,” Wardell Armstrong said.

“Any further drilling or similar development in the Tara Deep area should undergo new hydrogeological risk assessment in advance using an updated conceptualisation.”

In a statement, Boliden said: “We have worked closely with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications at all times and have undertaken new hydrogeological risk assessment, as has been recommended.”

The Department said in a statement: “The Department has been involved in extensive discussions with the company to build on lessons learnt and to integrate proper monitoring and preventative measures.”