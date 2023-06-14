Tara Mines: Decision to temporarily close due to high energy costs and zinc price drop

General Manager of Tara Mines, Gunnar Nyström said the decision taken to temporarily close was made due to a number of factors including high energy costs, inflation and a drop in zinc prices.

“It’s a combination of factors, it’s not one or the other that is more critical than the other, it’s a combination of the factors and we see now is totally outside of the ordinary factors that we have seen in the past and can’t really say actually any timeline.”

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Mr Nyström said he the company are continuing to “review and observe” what is happening in the industry and all the factors considered.

“This is temporary, we’re sure it’s a temporary maintenance situation that we’re going into and some of the factors involved here and it’s impossible today to say how long the temporary close down will be.”

Meanwhile, the Government said they will work with the company and workers in an attempt to make the closure as merciful as possible.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has said the Government will “try to protect workers and their interests and their families”, while also working with the company to make sure that this is temporary set-back.

Minister Coveney said: “The company are adamant that the board of directors are 100 percent convinced that this is a forced temporary closure and won’t be a permanent closure.

“I think it was very unexpected even within the company for many people working in Tara Mines and so many others who are reliant on Tara Mines for their income and their employment because it’s not just the 650 people, there’s about 2000 people in and around the Navan area who are linked to Tara Mines in one way or another, so this is a big deal and I’m going everything I can to make sure we’re as supportive as we can be.”

Minister Coveney said his department has been liaising with Tara Mines over the last number of months due to the pressures of energy costs and he was due to meet management in person next week.

“These four contributing factors of a reduction in zinc price which wasn’t expected and which happened through May and June.

"Electricity prices which are improving somewhat but are still a lot higher than the company would have planned for and then there’s other costs, inflation around parts and equipment, explosive costs which are obviously used in the mines and they’ve had other operational issues as well.

“The combination of those four factors effectively mean that the company is now projecting a loss of in and around €100m this year and I think that projection is what triggered the board to make this drastic decision to temporarily close the mine for now.

“What they do know is that it’s going to take about a month or so to go through all of the procedures to shut down operations in the mine and put it under what is called care and maintenance.

"And so, we have a number of weeks now to work with the trade unions, to work with the company and the workers to try to be as supportive as we can and to try to get an understanding as to what is needed for the operations to reopen as quickly as possible.”

Enterprise Ireland will work with the company to try and find alternative employment for apprentices who are working in Tara Mines.

Additionally, Minister Heather Humphreys has put a team in place in the Department of Social Protection to work with the company to support the 650 workers and their families in the context of income support.