Taoiseach says forced landing of Ryanair plane in Belarus to detain journalist is ‘unacceptable’

A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS is parked on Minsk International Airport's apron in Minsk, on May 23, 2021.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Belarus to detain a government opposition journalist was “absolutely unacceptable”.

Mr Martin tweeted: “These unprecedented actions have caused widespread concern across the EU.”

He said the matter must be addressed at tomorrow’s meeting of the European Council.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described as “extremely worrying” the forced landing for the Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania at Minsk Airport in Belarus.

Journalist and blogger Roman Protasevich, who ran a Government opposition social media Telegram channel NEXTA from Belarus, was detained when the plane landed.

Mr Protasevich faces the death penalty after he and the creator of NEXTA, which the Washington Post reported exposed Belarus police brutality during anti-government protests last year, were placed on a list of individuals involved in terrorist activities in November.

Mr Coveney tweeted: "Extremely worrying reports of a Ryanair plane forced to land in Belarus to detain an opposition blogger. We are in contact with the Airline and EU colleagues."

The Department of Foreign Affairs separately said it was not as of yet, going to comment on the issue, which is causing concern internationally regarding passenger flights over this region.

In a statement Ryanair said: “The crew on a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius today (23 May) were notified by Belarus ATC of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk.

"The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded while security checks were completed by local authorities.

"Nothing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart together with passengers and crew after approx. 5hrs on the ground in Minsk.

"Ryanair has been advised by Minsk airport that the aircraft is expected to depart at 17:00hrs UK time (19:00hrs local time in Minsk).

“Ryanair has notified the relevant national and European safety and security agencies and we apologise sincerely to all affected passengers for this regrettable delay which was outside Ryanair’s control”.

European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne tweeted that the situation regarding the Ryanair plane in Minsk was of “extreme concern”. He said the Department of Foreign Affairs is engaging with the airline and EU colleagues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “utterly unacceptable” to force the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured,” she tweeted.

“Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences.”

President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda took to Twitter to demand the release of the blogger, saying: “A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in Minsk” and calling it an “unprecedented event”.

The press service at Minsk Airport had stated a bomb threat was reported on the plane from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania and that President

Alexander Lukashenko had ordered it to land, with a fighter escort.

Mr Protasevich had written on his channel earlier that he was concerned he was under surveillance as he boarded the plane.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Twitter: “The regime forced the landing (of the) Ryanair plane in Minsk to arrest journalist and activist Roman Protasevich.”

She demanded that Mr Protasevich be released immediately and urged the International Civil Aviation Organisation to investigate the matter.

President Alexander Lukashenko, in power in Belarus since 1994, has been waging a campaign against any opposing views, including those within the media.

Mr Protasevich had visited Athens to photograph Ms Tikhanovskaya during her visit to the city.

Tadeusz Giczan, editor-in-chief at Nexta, tweeted: “What we know so far: KGB operatives boarded the plane in Athens this morning together with Roman Protasevich (He noticed dodgy-looking ppl taking pics of him at the gate.)

“Then when the plane entered Belarus airspaces, KGB officers initiated a fight with the Ryanair crew insisting there’s an IED onboard.

“Eventually the crew was forced to send out an SOS…MiG-29 (military aircraft) took off and escorted it to Minsk.

“Security services entered the plane and arrested Protasevich.

“They hijacked a plane? Isn’t this basically state-sanctioned terrorism?”

On Tuesday, the offices of Belarusian independent news site Tut.by were raided after the authorities claimed a criminal case of “large-scale tax evasion” had been launched against the company.

