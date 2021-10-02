Taoiseach’s comments cast doubt on delivery of roads promised in original National Development Plan

Doubts about the delivery of new roads promised originally in the National Development Plan (NDP) have been heightened by comments from the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin said they could be delayed in being opened, but insisted this was not a conscious strategy by Government.

His comments came 24 hours after Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said public transport would be prioritised in the revised NDP, to be announced at a gala launch in Cork on Monday.

Mr McGrath said “active travel” – meaning cycle lanes and walking options – would also be high on the agenda, leaving question marks over roads. He emphasised Ireland’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Asked yesterday whether promised road projects would have to be sacrificed for Ireland to achieve its climate targets, the Taoiseach responded: “No, I think the big challenge with the National Development Plan will be delivery.

“By that I mean any project has to go through planning and there are other issues. Generally the feedback we’re getting around roads and rail is that there are a lot of challenges around getting projects delivered on time and within a reasonable timeframe.

“That’s what I see as being the biggest issue.

“There are very significant sums of money to be allocated to significant public transport measures – and right across the board, including roads. The issue for us will be value for money for the taxpayer and delivery on time.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan indicated he was unable to shed any light on the mystery because he was using the road network to drive to Cork to position himself for the launch.

He has, however, regularly inveighed against motorway building, calling for town bypasses to be prioritised instead, with better public transport options for commuters in cities.

Mr McGrath told a Dáil committee on Thursday, however, that individual road projects may or may not feature in the National Development Plan.

“Suffice to say that there will be road projects in the NDP, but I should also be honest and acknowledge that it needs to be consistent with our climate action obligations,” he told the Committee on Budgetary Oversight.

The revised NDP will set out the Government’s plan for capital investment over the coming 10 years, with an overall investment of a staggering €165bn to 2030.

The details of the vast outlay and how it will be prioritised will be announced on Monday, with an increase of €49bn in direct Exchequer funding on the current plan.

The capital investment level, at 5pc of gross national income, would be ahead of average infrastructural spending across the EU, Mr McGrath said.

The Government would shortly have the Climate Action Plan, “which needs to be implemented if we are to meet our targets of a 50pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030”, he added.

“You will see an emphasis in the new NDP on public transport, on active travel, and on all forms of sustainable transport”, along with investment in water infrastructure, he said.

The Taoiseach said the Cabinet had this week approved a move, to be led by the Attorney General, to look at the planning system with a view to reviewing and streamlining it, “to make it fit for purpose for the next decade” so projects can be completed “in a reasonable timeframe”.

Mr McGrath insisted carbon tax rises “must happen, and have already been legislated for by the Oireachtas”.

“They do pose a challenge for lots of people across society, and indeed for parts of our economy, and we will seek to respond to that,” he said.

“We’re very conscious of the need to insulate people as far as we possibly can from the impacts of carbon tax.”

Green Party politicians have called for disincentives for vehicles that burn fossil fuels, saying building roads just encourages their use and proliferation.