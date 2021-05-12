Taoiseach rebuffs Boris Johnson’s soldiers’ amnesty pledge 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rebuffed moves by his counterpart Boris Johnson to give a prosecution exemption to former British soldiers accused of serious crimes in the North.

The Johnson government’s effective soldiers’ amnesty pledge – also expected to apply in practice to republican and loyalist terrorists – came on the same afternoon that a fresh inquiry exonerated the 10 nationalists killed in Ballymurphy, Belfast, by British paratroopers in August 1971.

Mr Martin’s comments came as the London government unilaterally set aside Ireland-UK agreements, endorsed by all parties in the North, for dealing with “legacy issues” arising from the conflict – which cost 3,600 lives over 30 years.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin criticised plans by the UK government to end “legacy investigations” in Northern Ireland which were outlined in the British Queen’s Speech at the opening of a new session of the London parliament.

“We’re very, very clear on this. The legacy of violence remains a deep wound. It must be dealt with, but the framework for dealing with it is in the Stormont House Agreement, that was agreed by the two governments and all the political parties,” the Taoiseach said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the verdict in the Ballymurphy inquest highlighted the need for full investigations into legacy killings.

“Every family bereaved in the conflict must have access to an effective investigation and to a process of justice regardless of the perpetrator.

"All victims’ families deserve support in securing all the information possible about what happened to their loved ones."

Mr Martin noted that “Operation Kenova” was still ongoing, referring to an independent police investigation into the running of the “Stakeknife” informer in the IRA and other forms of engagement between the paramilitaries and State actors.

In an apparent reference to collusion claims in relation to killings, he said: “We need the truth in relation to all of this.”

Last week political parties in the North and victims were highly critical of reports that Mr Johnson’s government was intent on introducing a statute of limitations for offences committed before the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

A brief reference to the proposal was included in the Queen's Speech yesterday, stating: "Measures will be brought forward to strengthen devolved government in Northern Ireland and to address the legacy of the past."

An accompanying document said more details would be released in the coming weeks.

It added: "It is clear that the current system for dealing with the legacy of the past is not working well for anybody, with criminal investigations increasingly unlikely to deliver successful criminal justice outcomes and failing to obtain answers for the majority of victims and families.

"The government will introduce a legacy package that delivers better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans, focuses on information recovery and reconciliation, and ends the cycle of investigations."

Speaking in Westminster, DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will "oppose any measure that seeks to introduce an amnesty in Northern Ireland".

"For too long the innocent victims of the dreadful violence that we endured in Northern Ireland have not been given the priority that they deserve within the context of the peace process.

"We believe it would be wrong to deny people the opportunity of pursuing justice.”