Taoiseach won’t cancel Christmas as he vows it will be ‘good but different’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the aim is to create a “window of opportunity for December” to allow people have a good but “different Christmas”.

The extent to which the country will open up in early December is still unclear but areas of high and lower risk are now being analysed.

There was a fall in hospitalisations with Covid-19 – down to 292 patients with 37 people seriously ill in intensive care.

Among the new cases yesterday 175 were in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath with the rest spread around 19 other counties.

New figures show that at least 10 people a week lost their lives to the virus last month.

The ongoing toll comes as eight more fatalities linked to Covid-19 were announced yesterday with 499 newly diagnosed cases. But with four more weeks of lockdown ahead there is growing evidence the spread of the virus is shrinking.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 61 more men than women died of the virus up to the end of last month.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to announce €10m in funding this weekend to provide more protection from Covid-19 to highly vulnerable adults and children receiving end-of-life care in hospices and other settings.

Some €8.5m will be distributed to the members of the Voluntary Hospice Group to allow them to increase the numbers of in-patient palliative care beds.

In addition, €350,000 will be provided for specialist palliative home care in the south east, €750,000 will be granted to the Laura Lynn Hospice, and €400,000 will be shared between the Irish Hospice Foundation, All Ireland

Institute of Palliative Care, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.

Meanwhile, the first official guidance has been given to the public around the use of visors, much favoured by retail staff and hairdressers, as an alternative to face masks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre ‘s advice is that cloth face coverings are preferred to visors.

“Some authoritative international guidance recommends against the use of visors alone.

“There is also a body of evidence and opinion that visors offer a significant degree of protection against droplet exposure compared to no face covering.”

The visors do reduce exposure to droplets to a “certain extent” and may be an alternative in certain circumstance including for people with breathing difficulties, those who cannot remove masks without help and anyone with “particular needs who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing and mask or face covering”.

They may also be useful in settings where people who have learning difficulties or have hearing difficulties are present.

When visors are used they need to cover the entire face, above the eyes to below the chin and wrap around from ear to ear. They also need to be correctly applied.

Irish Independent