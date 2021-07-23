Taoiseach will liaise with UK and consider investigation to determine if Omagh bombing could have been prevented

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said the Government will liaise with the UK government and, if necessary, will consider a Dublin investigation of the Omagh bombing to determine if the atrocity could have been prevented. Mr Martin's comments came as High Court judge Mr Justice Mark Horner said there was "a real prospect" the Omagh atrocity by the Real IRA could have been averted. He has called for the UK Government to conduct a human rights-compliant investigation into the bombing. Mr Justice Horner urged the Irish Government to do the same though he has no statutory role to demand that they do so. A total of 29 people - including a woman expecting twin babies - died in the horrific bombing on August 15 1998. It ranked as the worst single bombing of the Troubles. Eleven days before the bombing, the RUC received an anonymous call that there would be a terrorist attack in the Omagh area. The caller even gave the date of August 15 for the attack. Mr Martin said he believed in full openness and transparency and had stressed that when he met an Ulster Unionist delegation on Thursday. "That (call for an inquiry) demands very serious and consideration and analysis by both Governments," he said. "Certainly by the Irish Government which we will do. And of course by the UK Government. That was the single worst atrocity that occurred - it was appalling. But the responsibility rests with those that committed that foul act. "So many people lost their lives - that said, there is an obligation on governments to examine what could have been done and if anything could have been done to prevent the atrocity with a view to informing future practice,” he said.

Mr Martin said he was in no doubt that evil people carried out the attack.

"It was an appalling, reckless act. It gave such heartache and broke so many families with the totally needless loss of life.

"We were well on the way to the peace process at the time and we should never lose sight of those who were ultimately responsible in the first instance - those who perpetrated this awful crime and thought up the idea of planting that bomb.

"We can never lose sight of that and they are fundamentally guilty of murdering so many people,” he said.

But he said the State must always self-reflect in terms of how it acts to protect innocent people.

"I have just heard the news of the conclusion and there is an obligation on both Governments to consider that judgement."

Mr Martin said he believed in full openness but aspects of the Justice Horner ruling will need to be considered carefully.

"We are going to analyse that judgement and so what is necessary in terms of the citizens on the island of Ireland.

"As I said when I met the leader of the Official Unionist Party, I always stand ready to have an open book in terms of any atrocity that is committed which has a cross-border dimension to it.

"In terms of following through in any way we can through the provision of information or the need to vindicate the rights of citizens. I am very open in terms of how we proceed with this.

"We have got to examine the options that are available to us," he said.

"We did the Smithwick Inquiry - our Government fulfilled its obligations and we will do so again in terms of any further investigations that we support. But we have to take it one step at a time and see what the implications of this are.

"We need to reflect on the judge's conclusions and take it forward from here."