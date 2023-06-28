Taoiseach warns hotels on ‘price-gouging’ over Taylor Swift concerts but says ‘they have their story to tell’

A TD has told the Dáil that the cheapest hotel he can find in Dublin for the Taylor Swift concerts next year was €350 a night.

It has already emerged that some hotel rooms in the capital are being offered at €999 for the concerts on June 28 and 29 next year. No tickets for the gigs will be released for some time.

Donegal independent deputy Thomas Pringle said his constituency was the most affected by the rip-off culture because people there had to travel the furthest for the concert.

He said he had checked on booking.com website and €350 was the cheapest one-night hotel room charge available for the dates of the concerts. He called for government intervention to prevent such “price-gouging” while there was still time.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar replied: “I have spoken to hoteliers about this. They have their story to tell. Their story to tell us that the coverage in the media has been unfair, and that if you try to book a hotel more than a year ahead, it's the rack rate you get.”

“It's not necessarily the rate that they charge, and they want that point to be made. So I have made it.

“But I've made the point very strongly back to them that price-gouging, taking advantage of people, and hiking prices on very popular weekends is bad business.

“It's how your business gets a bad reputation. It's how your city or town gets a bad reputation.

“And it doesn't make good business sense in the long term. We saw that happen before with Dublin in particular when our capital got a reputation for being a very high-cost place to visit. So I hope they [hoteliers] will take that point on board.”

But Mr Pringle replied: “Your response is that basically you're appealing to the good nature of the people who are racking these prices on people already.

“Surely the Government has to take some action at some point? You say that getting the reputation of price-gouging is bad for the society, and it's bad for the economy.

“But the Government can actually prevent it from happening. The Government can actually say, ‘We're going to take action and we're going to stop you doing this.’

“We could actually implemented that, instead of just chatting nicely to them and putting their arguments across here in the Dáil.”

Mr Pringle said the Taoiseach’s response on the Taylor Swift price squeeze was nonsensical.

“Nothing ever changes, and it seems to me that from the Government's point of view, that nothing is going to change,” the TD said.

“They [Swift fans] are going have to suck it up -- because the Government is going to talk nicely to hoteliers, to ask them to reduce their prices, and when they refuse, they will do nothing about it. That's a sad reflection.”