Taoiseach vows to curb social media hate-speech after Roscommon eviction row

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is pledging to force social media companies to remove online comments which he says are an "incitement of hatred and incitement of violence".

Mr Varadkar says social media giants "don't seem to think that they are in any way accountable".

The Taoiseach was responding to social media comments on the Roscommon eviction row. Facebook posts called for security personnel involved in the Strokestown case to be shot and fed to pigs.

Mr Varadkar said the social networks can't control the posts but they can take them down.

"And the fact that they don't take down posts that incite hatred and incite violence is just unacceptable in my view," he said.

Facebook has now removed the post in question and said the comments referred to by the Taoiseach were in violation of its standards.

The promised clampdown on social media firms comes as KBC Bank takes additional security measures after its office in Dublin city was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

A protest against evictions and supporting the family involved is planned for Strokestown tomorrow.

Irish Independent