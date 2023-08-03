Taoiseach vows fuel and energy supports will again be offered to income-hit families over the winter

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar vowed that Budget 2024 will balance critical cost of living issues facing ordinary Irish workers and families with paying down the national debt so that no other Irish government faces a repeat of the financial nightmare that greeted Fine Gael and Labour in 2011.

Mr Varadkar said tackling child poverty will inform the priority social welfare initiatives in Budget '24 as he confirmed that fuel and energy supports will again be offered to income-hit families over the winter.

But he said while Ireland faces a record surplus in terms of exchequer receipts, the Government was determined to invest wisely to ensure future governments don't face financial pitfalls.

"The budget will have a number of themes. There is going to be help for families when it comes to the cost of living in particular and there will be a tax and welfare package and pensions package that will do that," he said.

"There will also be a particular focus on child poverty and child well being by reducing some of the costs that families face and improving services."

Mr Varadkar also said that the budget will address some of the challenges facing small and medium businesses given the inflationary spiral that has gripped Europe.

"There will also be a package for businesses recognising that a lot of additional costs are going to come the way of businesses, small businesses in particular such as the increase in the minimum wage and other costs as well."

"The exchequer figures yesterday indicate that we will record a very significant surplus this year. There has been a lot of talk about projected surpluses that haven’t happened yet. This is a surplus that has happened."

"We will have the money, if you like, in the bank come October and that will allow us to do a number of one off measures that will take effect in this calendar year."

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 3rd

"We have not decided what they are going to be yet but one thing we are very conscious of is the cost of energy this coming winter which we believe will be lower than it was last winter but not low enough."

"I think that is why we will need some support in this calendar year before Christmas to help people with the cost of energy and to help families with the cost of living more generally."

Mr Varadkar warned the Government will take a prudent approach to the budget surplus and adopt measures to future-proof the economy.

“I have had the privilege to serve in Government for twelve years, alongside Minister Simon Coveney, and during that period I have been part of budgets where we have to cut billions of Euros out of the budget. I can tell you that was politically difficult."

"We are now in a position where we have billions of Euro to spend, but the demands and ideas of how we are going to spend that are always going to be greater than the amount we can actually spend."

"But it is a problem I would much rather have than the problem that we had 12 years ago. We shouldn’t take it for granted. It is really important as a country that we don’t engage in any hubris here."

"We have seen in the past how quickly a small open economy like Ireland can be affected by making the wrong policy choices and by events that happen internationally."

"That is why we are taking the decision to set aside about €10 billion from the surplus next year to pay down the debt. To set that aside for future infrastructure costs. To set it aside for future pension costs. I think that is the right decision."

"Because I don’t want any future government, whether it is a government that involves my party or not, to face the kinds of decisions we had to make 12 years ago around reducing pay and cutting back on infrastructure spending and cutting back on services."

"So whether my party is in Government or not in five years time or ten years time or whenever the next downturn comes, I want to make sure that nobody has to face those decisions again. "