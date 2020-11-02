Taoiseach urged to intervene in deadlocked Debenhams dispute

TAOISEACH Michéal Martin has been urged to intervene to end the deadlocked Debenhams dispute after last-ditch talks broke down.

Mandate appealed to Mr Martin in a letter today to use the government’s power and influence to end the ongoing industrial action.

Staff who want a better redundancy deal have staged sit-ins and picketed stores since the retailer went into liquidation with the loss of over 1,000 jobs in April.

Mandate general secretary Gerry Light said the liquidators offered less money at talks at the Workplace Relations Commission last week than they tabled two months ago.

The liquidators offered a €1m deal to be divided between staff, which was rejected.

In his letter to the Taoiseach, Mr Light said the liquidators’ offer was less than helpful.

“Regrettably instead of making an effort to bridge the gap between the parties the liquidator was only prepared to propose a sum of money which was considerably less than that offered two months ago,” he said.

Mr Light said the union learned at talks that there is a high probability that the liquidated business’ asset value might be depleted by the end of the year.

He said if this happens it means the State could potentially forego millions of euros that fall due as a preferential creditor.

“Clearly the window of opportunity for proactive intervention is limited and the best way to ensure that the current value of the assets are protected is for the Government to immediately use its influence and power to facilitate the conclusion of the ongoing industrial action,” he said.

“Anything less will send out a clear message that you are willing to allow the remaining assets of the business be distributed to a range of other private parties and interests ahead of the State and those who need and deserve them most, the workers.”

He said the union needs the Taoiseach “to cease the soundbites and end the platitudes”.

Mr Light said the Covid-19 pandemic led to exceptional measures by the state including the suspension of workers’ right to claim redundancy following layoff.

“What happened to the 1,000 workers in Debenhams was as a direct consequence of Covid-19 and therefore the current dilemma they find themselves in and any potential alleviation of same can only be achieved through equally creative and exceptional measures,” he said.

“These brave ex-Debenhams workers have shown true and inspirational leadership in exceptional times. It’s now well past time for An Taoiseach and the Irish government to demonstrate similar leadership and put workers first for a change.”

A spokesperson for the liquidators said they are “respecting the confidentiality of the Workplace Relations Commission discussions they were invited to on Friday in relation to the Debenhams liquidation, and as such will not comment on the detail of those discussions.”

They claimed a statement issued today by deputy Mick Barry in relation to the dispute contains multiple inaccuracies.

