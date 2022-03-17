Taoiseach Micheal Martin will meet US President Joe Biden virtually after Mr Martin tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials in the Irish delegation were left scrambling last night after one member tested positive on an antigen test and Mr Martin later tested positive on a PCR.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed that Mr Martin will instead hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden virtually at 2.30pm Irish time.

Mr Martin tested negative on a PCR test on Sunday before he travelled to the US and negative on an antigen test yesterday as part of pre-screening for the White House to meet president Joe Biden.

However, after a member of the Irish delegation returned a positive antigen test, Mr Martin was tested on a PCR and the test came back positive.

It is expected that a virtual meeting with Mr Biden will be held today instead.

“He is feeling well and is currently self isolating on public health advice,” Mr Martin’s spokesperson.

“We are exploring alternatives to the in-person programme of events.”

The news of the Taoiseach’s positive test came while he was at a grand gala event and was due to receive an award, during which he was quickly escorted away.

He was sitting beside Speaker Nancy Pelosi while US President Joe Biden gave a speech at the podium and photographs show that the two were not wearing masks. It is unclear if Speaker Pelosi has been deemed a close contact

Mr Martin had checked into Blair House last night, the President’s Guest House, where visitors who are due to meet US Presidents typically stay the night before.

It is unclear whether Mr Martin will now isolate in Blair House.