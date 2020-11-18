Taoiseach to consider street drinking restrictions with the Garda Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is being called to a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions.

The meeting – which will also include embattled Justice Minister Helen McEntee – was arranged after ministers raised concerns about the enforcement of regulations by gardaí.

Yesterday, the Government rejected proposals by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to introduce new fines for people congregating on the streets drinking during the second lockdown.

Mr Donnelly was asked to draft the new laws by the Department of the Taoiseach. It was first mooted that the sale of takeaway pints would be banned but the Government u-turned after it received a backlash from publicans and backbench TDs.

Mr Donnelly and Attorney General Paul Gallagher instead drafted new regulations making it illegal for more than two people to drink together in public.

However, the proposals were rejected by Fine Gael and the Green Party and eventually withdrawn from the Cabinet agenda.

Ministers agreed the Taoiseach and Ms McEntee would raise the enforcement of existing Covid-19 rules with the commissioner.

A source in the Department of the Taoiseach said enforcement will be raised with Mr Harris when the meeting takes place.

However, the justice minister’s spokesperson said they will be discussing the “communication around existing Covid restrictions”.

A Government spokesperson later said the memo proposing a crackdown on takeaway pints was not brought to Cabinet.

The decision for the memo not to be brought forward was made by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Mr Donnelly after a brief conversation yesterday.

The spokesperson said it was a “unanimous decision”.

They said the Government wants to examine existing regulations and how there could be greater enforcement .

The spokesperson said there was an assessment that we “don’t need to over-regulate” but that “at the same time the Taoiseach was very clear that what went on last weekend can’t go on again so we need to look at ways to try and prevent that from happening”.

Speaking on RTÉs Drivetime, Mr Donnelly urged people only to leave their homes for “reasonable excuses” in an attempt to suppress the coronavirus before Ireland reaches its expected departure from Level 5 restrictions on December 1.

“We want to get out the message to people that for the next two weeks, please stop,” the minister said in relation to people meeting outside in large groups to drink and socialise.

“We want to ensure that large groups of people taking pints from pubs and drinking out on the street stops.

"I have been contacted by a lot of people around the country who are making huge sacrifices, in their jobs, businesses and lives.

“We had a great first three weeks of lockdown. We have just finished the fourth week and it hasn’t been a great week.

"The next two weeks are absolutely critical,” he said.

