Taoiseach stresses ‘personal responsibility” as he breaks silence on Zappone/Varadkar party

Ministers are to simplify Covid-19 rules and guidelines for gatherings in the wake of the Katherine Zappone controversy — as Micheál Martin last night broke his silence over the affair.

A comprehensive roadmap outlining how to reopen the remainder of society and how to manage Covid-19 during the winter period will be published by the Government before the end of the month, the Taoiseach said.

High vaccination rates are likely to lead to a further easing of restrictions, starting from mid-September.

The coalition leaders have agreed the Covid rules need to be simplified — with only a small number of things not permitted rather than complicated guidelines for each sector.

Read More

Limits on the number of people who can sit at tables may be lifted, and closing times for pubs and restaurants extended beyond 11.30pm. Specific guidelines for weddings are likely to be ditched in favour of simpler rules for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The Government will also prepare plans for the reopening of the arts and entertainment sector, larger events, indoor sports and leisure, and facilitate a full return to work offices. Immediately, though, a full return to schools and colleges is the priority.

In his first public comments on the ‘Merriongate’ controversy, Mr Martin noted Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s expression of regret over his attendance at the party hosted by Ms Zappone.

However last night a source close to the Taoiseach described the apology from Mr Varadkar as “belated”.

“The Tánaiste expressed his regret at attending the Merrion Hotel outdoor event. While the event did not breach regulations the Government accepts that further clarity and consistency on guidelines was required. As we move forward, personal responsibility will be a key factor,” Mr Martin said.

Amid private criticism from many in Fianna Fáil that Mr Martin had allowed the Tánaiste to undermine him, a source close to the Taoiseach insisted: “Far from being walked over, the Taoiseach had been in constant contact with his government partners about the Katherine Zappone event in the Merrion Hotel.

"The belated clarification by the Tánaiste on the Six One was the correct thing to do as it’s important we all remember to keep our guard up as we face into the last lap of restrictions for the hospitality sector.”

Mr Varadkar’s attendance forced the Government to clarify, via the Attorney General, that outdoor gatherings in venues of up to 200 are legal.

A simplification of the rules will be outlined later this month. But any further relaxation of restrictions is not expected until the middle of next month after the impact of the schools and colleges returning becomes apparent.

The relaxation plan being envisaged will be modelled on what has been happening in Scotland and Wales.

From tomorrow Scotland will lift restrictions on physical distancing and on limits to the size of social gatherings. Nightclubs can reopen and large-scale events will be able to resume. Such freedoms in Ireland are weeks if not months away.

Mr Martin stressed the importance of vaccination to ease further restrictions. Specific guidance on what level of vaccination would allow a further relaxation of restrictions is likely to be provided by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team later in the month.

“The key data illustrate the powerful impact of vaccines in protecting us from serious illness, hospitalisations, pressure on ICUs and mortality. Over 80pc of those in ICUs are unvaccinated. That is why it is so important that when offered a vaccine people take them up to protect themselves and others,” Mr Martin said.

“Overall, we have managed to reopen significant parts of our society and economy over the last number of months. Many thousands of people have returned to work as a result.

“We are very conscious that a number of sectors of society have yet to reopen or have faced severe restrictions.

“Before the end of the month government will present a comprehensive roadmap outlining how we intend to reopen the remainder of society and how we intend to manage Covid during the winter period.

"Because of the high vaccination rates which will be attained by then the approach will be different.”

“The CMO and deputy CMO have made the point to me consistently that the original guidance — on social distancing, wearing of masks indoors and taking precautions — will be essential in the weeks and months ahead.”

Meanwhile several friends, former colleagues and allies of Attorney General Paul Gallagher have expressed concern over the way his advice was last week politicised to cover Leo Varadkar when the Government took the unusual step of issuing a statement citing Mr Gallagher’s advice to say outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people were legal.

Limerick TD Willie O’Dea, who served in cabinet when Mr Gallagher was Attorney General for the Fianna Fáil-Green government over a decade ago, said: “I think he shouldn’t have been asked to do what he did. I wish I could ring the Attorney General every time someone asks me about the rules. Involving him in this controversy is not the way to go. It’s a mistake.”

Mary Hanafin, who also worked with Mr Gallagher, said: “He’ll hate it, first and foremost. He is a very distinguished lawyer and would hate to be drawn into a political controversy."

Long-time friends of Mr Gallagher believe he is likely to be appalled by how his advice was used.

“I don’t think he envisaged being drawn into this,” said one. “I think Paul Gallagher would be horrified at being dragged into this controversy.”



