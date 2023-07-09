Taoiseach signals major reform of TV license fee system amid RTÉ scandal

THE Government has not made a final decision on the future of the television license fee but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is "a very old-fashioned charge" based on a device that many people do not have anymore.

Mr Varadkar also warned that significant changes were required at RTÉ if it was to resume its critical role within Irish democracy as a provider of vital public service broadcasting.

The Taoiseach further urged everyone associated with RTÉ who are to appear before Oireachtas committees this week - including broadcaster Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly - to provide as much information as they can to help end the "drip feed of information" which has been so damaging to the reputation of the State broadcaster.

Critically, the Taoiseach stressed the Government had not been approached by RTÉ about a multi-million Euro bailout.

But he warned if any such package was requested over the coming months, it would come with very firm conditions attached.

"Government has not made a final decision on the future of the license fee. I think the license fee is a very old fashioned charge that is based on a device that many people do not have anymore," Mr Varadkar said.

"Almost all the money automatically goes to RTÉ even though there are many other broadcasters, radio stations and local media that are involved in public service provision as well.

"That is something the Government will make a decision on. I am very keen to ensure that we make a decision on the future of the license fee and that we do it during the period of this Government and this Dáil - I do not want it to be kicked down the road any longer."

Mr Varadkar said he was aware of some of the major changes proposed at RTÉ by new Director General Kevin Bakhurst but did not want to discuss them before they are publicly outlined.

"I have been briefed on this by Minister (Catherine) Martin during the week and the new Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst will make some announcements about that tomorrow (Monday)."

"They relate to the restructuring of the executive and some changes around conflicts of interest, for example."

"We are very keen to allow him to make those announcements and speak to (RTÉ) staff which I think is very important."

"Also to speak to the wider public after that - I would not see it as the end of the affair? I think it is the beginning of some changes that are important in RTÉ."

"I think we should not get away from the basic fact that RTÉ is a very important institution. I hope that, at the end of this process, it will see us with a stronger RTÉ and that really has to be the objective here."

"We need public service broadcasting - a small democracy, in particular, needs public service broadcasting. There is more to that than RTÉ but RTÉ is a major part of it and it is important that the institution is strengthened by this."

"That happens sometimes that institutions or agencies or bodies can go through a rough period of time but come out of it better and stronger at the end."

Mr Varadkar said it was very important that everyone plays their part in helping bring the current cycle of controversies which have damaged RTÉ to an end so that the vital restructuring and reform process can commence.

"I think it is going to be an important week for the new director general to set out some of the reforms he is going to make to the organisation and further opportunity for more information to come from RTÉ and the executives."

"It is a story that has been going on for several weeks now. It would be better for everyone if all the information is out there. The drip-drip feed of information and revelations is not helpful and erodes trust.

"But, again, I think this is an important institution - a body that has been really at the centre of public sector broadcasting for many decades. We are very keen to ensure the outcome of all of this is that RTÉ survives, is modernised and reformed and emerges stronger."

Mr Varadkar insisted the Government had not been approached about a multi-million Euro rescue package for RTÉ.

"There has been no request - that I am aware of anyway - in the last couple of months for (an RTÉ) bail-out," he said.

"If RTÉ runs into a serious financial situation in the course of the year, well then we will have to consider that.

"But it has never been the case that any public body has been bailed out without there being consequences - without there being a decision made, that relates from banks to Government agencies or State companies.

"If there is a bailout it is not unconditional - it is always conditional. But we are not at that point yet and there is no request for that at this point."

"But one thing I am determined that we should do - this Government, this Dail - is to reform public service broadcasting, to put it on a sustainable footing for the future."

"Also to make sure that bodies other than RTÉ can get a fair share of that pot."

Mr Varadkar said it was a positive development that Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly were going to answer questions before the Oireachtas committee.

"I think it is a good thing that he is willing to come before a committee. I am quite certain that he will be willing to answer questions and to give his side of the story."

"There are always different sides to stories - I am a believer in due process and I don't like rushing to judgement. Bitter experience in politics has taught me that it is not fair to rush to judgement on any issue like this, particularly when there are individuals involved, their families, friends and careers (impacted) by it.

"I think it is a good thing that he (Mr Tubridy) is willing to answer questions and tell his side of the story.

"I really would say to people - let's not rush to judgement. Let's wait until we know all the facts.”

The Taoiseach was speaking as he attended the National Day of Commemoration at Collins Barracks in Cork.

All Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations were commemorated at the event which was also attended by President Michael D Higgins, Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Sean Clancy, the Council of State, various ambassadors and representatives from Northern Ireland.