Taoiseach says there can be ‘no doubt in the public’s mind’ about state appointments in future

The Taoiseach has said there can be “no doubt in the public’s mind” about how state appointments are made in the future following Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s latest appearance at an Oireachtas Committee.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said the “approach and process” surrounding the selection of a UN part-time Special Envoy was “wrong” and this should not have happened in the way it did.

“The Minister for Foreign Affairs has apologised to the Taoiseach and Minister Ryan for this,” he added

“Minister Coveney has now given his account to the Oireachtas Committee on the chronology of events that led to the appointment, joined by his former Secretary General.

“That said, lessons need to be learned by Government on the handling of this issue.

“Firstly, any position of special envoy offered in future should only come through a fully open, transparent and advertised competition.

“There will also be a full review of the role of special envoys and their use by Government.

“Perception does matter in public life and appointments must be, and seen to be, fully open and transparent.

“There can be no doubt in the public’s mind about how appointments are made by Government in future,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Green Party Government spokesperson said: “The process leading to Ms Zappone’s appointment as a special envoy was deeply unsatisfactory and should have been handled in a much more transparent manner.

Minister Coveney acknowledged today that he made a number of mistakes during this process and that he contributed to much of the criticism around this appointment himself.

He also confirmed that the Department of Foreign Affairs is reviewing the appointment process for special envoys as well as what duties such roles should entail. We are glad to learn that an open competitive process will be held to fill any similar positions in the future."