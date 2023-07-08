Taoiseach says ‘not up to me’ whether Tubridy is on air but hopes public keep paying TV licence

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar said it is not for him to decide if broadcaster Ryan Tubridy should be allowed on air as he committed to reforming the TV licence fee system in the lifetime of this Government.

Mr Vardakar said “it is right” Mr Tubridy and the broadcaster’s agent Noel Kelly accepted an invite to appear at two Dáil committees next week to address questions on undisclosed payments at RTÉ.

“I think it is very important we do hear everyone’s side of the story and don’t rush to judgement,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It is right almost everyone who has been asked to come before a committee has done so.”

When asked if Mr Tubridy should be back on air again, Mr Vardakar said “that is not for me to decide” because he believes in a free press.

RTÉ cited editorial reasons for Mr Tubridy not appearing on his morning radio show since news of the undisclosed payments broke.

The Taoiseach also said any potential garda investigation was not a matter for him.

Speaking at an event in Clare today, he also suggested reform of the TV licence system would happen in the lifetime of this Government. This means it is likely to government will press ahead with measures to modernise the public service broadcast charge in the next 12 months.

“I hope people will still pay the TV licence, I certainly will. Not just because it’s the law but because it funds so much valuable broadcasting, whether it’s the news, sport, drama, children’s TV, the RTÉ archives, that’s the value in this and we should not lose sight of that. That is why I would encourage people to pay the licence fee but it does need to be overhauled.

“It is an old-fashioned way of collecting revenue based on ownership of a TV, a device many people don’t have anymore, and of course almost all the money goes to RTÉ even though there are many bodies involved in public service broadcasting.

“I think the reform is long overdue and I want that to happen during this government.

“I can see the political temptation to put it off for another Government or another Dáil but I don’t want to do that. I want to get it done and have a new system up and running during the lifetime of this government.”