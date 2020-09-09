Taoiseach says ‘no specific decisions’ have been taken on extra lockdown restrictions for Dublin and Limerick

THE chances of imminent new Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin and Limerick are being played down by the Taoiseach and ministers.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would want a “very good reason” for applying new restrictions in Dublin that were any more “drastic” than in any other EU country where infection levels were worse.

He pointed out that Belfast had an infection rate that was much higher than Dublin, at 100 cases per 100,000 population, while many capital cities in Europe were even worse, with no greater restrictions.

“I would want a very good justification for that from Nphet as to why we will do anything more drastic or beyond what is being done in other cities around Europe that may have a higher incidence than we have,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “No specific decisions have been taken in relation to those two counties. But there are a lot of concerns in terms of rising numbers in Dublin and Limerick.

“We will continue to engage with Nphet and keep an eye in that regard.

“There will be Cabinet Covid Committee meeting tomorrow (Thursday), and we will obviously be discussing this in great detail.

“In terms of keeping our economy going, protecting jobs at all times, seeking to take a balanced perspective, the message today is to be very vigilant, to socially distance, and to reduce your social contacts.”

He said there would be strong campaigns in the two counties to communicate that message to people. “It's very important in terms of stopping the spread of the virus. We've learned all along the way from different initiatives. And we have learned from what happened in Laois, Offaly and Kildare as well. That doesn't lead to the same response in this situation.

“We’re learning lessons in terms of what works and what doesn't work, and how we can protect people's livelihoods along the way.

“We just have to continue to monitor the situation as to where we are. And obviously in terms of those two counties.”

Mr Varadkar said there were no specific recommendations in relation to Dublin and Limerick, although he was aware of a restriction on house visits in Glasgow.

They had nonetheless decided to keep schools and childcare and health-care services open, he said.

“You’re not allowed to bring anyone to your home any more in Glasgow. Whether that's worked or not in Glasgow, I honestly don't know. We would have to get an assessment from the public health people as to whether it has worked.

“One thing I will say to people is, the case numbers in Dublin and Limerick and other parts of the country are rising. We as a society managed to get this virus down to very low levels back in June by doing all the right things.

“We know what they are, and we need to step that up and intensify that, and that's the best way that we can avoid any additional restrictions having to be put in place.

“And I think whatever has happened, or may happen in Dublin or Limerick, we do need to look at what else has happened in other places.

“For instance, Belfast is higher than normal. It's at close to 100 cases per 100,000. There are many capital cities in Europe where we see a very high incidence of Covid at the moment.

“If there are any proposals to do anything more drastic than is being done in those places, certainly as a citizen and a resident of this city, I would want a very good justification for that.”





Online Editors