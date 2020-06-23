Taoiseach says local lockdowns may be ‘necessary’ to contain coronavirus as air-bridges planned for travel abroad

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that localised lockdowns may be “necessary” to contain the coronavirus in a particular part of the country.

Speaking on RTÉ Prime Time tonight, in potentially his last televised interview as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar said localised lockdowns may be required to avoid a national lockdown.

“I certainly don’t want the country to go into lockdown either.

“But if it is necessary to contain the virus in particular place or in a particular area, that is what we may need to do and I think that if that was necessary, people would understand that, because the alternative would be to let the virus spread out of that area and then we could potentially end up in a national lockdown again,” he said.

A report today stated that quarantine periods for travellers into Ireland should be lifted next week, however Mr Varadkar said that caution was needed.

“I think we need to be very careful and cautious about that.

“We’ve got our caseload of this virus down so low now, so low, that there is a real risk of re-importing it from countries where the virus is still prevalent."

He added that air-bridges from Ireland and other countries who are in a similar stage of containment of the virus when it comes to travel abroad may be a way to allow summer holidays abroad.

“I think if we’re going to open air travel between Ireland and other countries, we need to do it safely, and we need to do it through what we call air-bridges, pairing Ireland with countries in a similar level of control on the virus."

Read More

Mr Varadkar also defended his use of a quote from teenage film Mean Girls in his speech last Friday after being put to the challenge to incorporate a line from the film by actor Sean Astin.

In his speech, the Taoiseach stated "the limit does not exist".

“I think any quote is appropriate if it’s appropriate in its context, if it was written in a movie or by a poet.

“It was the context of our missions as a country and I know some people may be snobbish about those things, that a quote from a movie is different to a quote from a poet or a great author.

“But I don’t see it that way.

“I think any quote is appropriate if its in the right context."

With the programme for government being currently voted on by members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party, he also added that he believes that the country needs a coalition government.

"If it doesn't go through, then there is no coalition," Mr Varadkar said.

"The country needs a majority government.

"We're heading into a very difficult recession where difficult decisions will have to be made.

"What's in the country's interest is a majority government," he added.

Read More

Online Editors