Taoiseach rules out going to the country early as he says ‘I have at least one more election in me’

The Taoiseach has scotched speculation that the Government could cut and run after the Budget by going to the country in a general election.

He said in Cork that the next poll in Ireland would be the local and European elections in 2024, expected to be held in May.

“There's no consideration or talk at the moment among the party leaders or in Government about the election, I understand it's something that people are very interested in,” the Taoiseach said in Fota Wildlife Park.

“It’s absolutely not our focus. Our focus is on helping people with the cost of living and with Budget coming up soon. The next elections people are going to vote in Ireland will be local in European elections, not a general election,” Mr Varadkar said.

He rejected the argument that flush State coffers could encourage Budget giveaways and then a snap electoral campaign in order to stave off a Sinn Féin Government.

“The parameters of the Budget have been set,” he said. “We set out in the Summer Economic Statements that there would be an overall spending increase of about 6.2pc.

“There will be a tax package, aimed particularly to help middle income families, and to make sure that more and more people don't fall into that top tax net.

“But we also intend not to spend all of the surplus, because we know that much of those tax receipts may just be transitory. The responsible thing to do is to use a good amount of that surplus both to pay down debt and to set money aside for future pension liabilities and future infrastructure costs.”

Mr Varadkar was reminded that he once said he wanted to be out of politics by the age of fifty.

He responded: “I’m 44. So I have at least one more election in me, and I'm looking forward to that in the newly enlarged constituency of Dublin West (which becomes a five seater next time out).

“I'm absolutely committed to politics, and I haven't thought beyond the next the next election, or the one after that.

“But I’m absolutely committed the job I’m doing in leading my party and being Taoiseach of the country.” Most TDs don't get to retire, he added. They tended to lose their seats after one or two terms. Fine Gael was different “in the sense that we've been electorally successful for a very long time now.” Asked about the number of retiring members, he said: “We’ve a huge number of TDS who've been elected four, five, six and even 10 times to the Dáil.

“Some of them are retiring and that's kind of a natural thing in any organisation. We're very much going through a period of renewal.

“I remember in 2020 there were a lot of retirements too. Enda Kenny retired, but Alan Dillon held that seat. Michael Noonan retired and Kieran O’Donnell took that seat, as Frankie Feighan did when Tony McLoughlin retired.

“Frances Fitzgerald went on to the European Parliament, and Emer Higgins became a TD there (Dublin Mid West) — so in almost every constituency we have a succession plan. “Sometimes it's a senator, sometimes it's high profile councillor, sometimes it's somebody from outside the party. So in the vast majority of places we will have new people and new candidates.

“In one or two places where it's going to be a bit tricky, but this is a party that has always been able to find new people and renew itself. You just think of Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Neale Richmond — who people would not have heard of before the last election and now they're ministers.”