Taoiseach refuses to apologise for saying ‘plenty’ of people on housing list refuse offers of accommodation

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has refused demands that he apologise for saying that “plenty” of people are turning down offered accommodation in the midst of the greatest housing emergency Ireland has ever experienced.

Sinn Féin rounded on him today, claiming he was blaming the homeless for their own plight, with angry words sparking unruly Dáil scenes.

Mr Varadkar eventually defused the issue by saying he was happy to substitute the word “some” for “plenty,” insisting that it was still the case that there were refusals.

Pearse Doherty had earlier furiously protested: “You knew exactly what you were doing.

“You were shifting the blame of the housing crisis from the Government – which is responsible for this – onto the shoulders of the victims.

“And you have not even decided to apologise for that.”

Mr Doherty said the context, which the Taoiseach and ministers did not want to see, was that homelessness was never as bad.

He said 3,700 children “woke up this morning with nowhere to call home. We have targets on social and affordable houses that are far too low – and you even miss them.

“We have an entire generation which believes that they will never own a home in this state. That is why they're deciding to pack their bags and go to Sydney, London and Canada.

“You made those comments yesterday and you made them deliberately.”

Mr Varadkar responded: “There are lots of individual cases. Everyone has their story and everyone's story is different. That's the truth of it.

“It's a simple fact that there are people who are on the housing list have refused offers of accommodation, and in some cases, multiple offers of accommodation.” Mr Varadkar conceded that this was “often for good reasons,” and this in turn was the cause of the Government opting instead of offer a menu of possible homes to people.

“We have choice-based setting now so that people have more choice around the offer they get, and that's been a big success,” he said.

Mr Varadkar added: “The Deputy took a huge leap to say that stating the fact that people refuse offers of accommodation is somehow blaming them.”

But Mr Doherty insisted: “You should apologise for it. Not very many of the 12,400 people have been offered accommodation.

“You know that fine well, and you should apologize for putting the blame on the housing crisis on their shoulders.

“It is disgraceful. They have enough to deal with without you trying to blame them.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns returned to the issue later. She told Mr Varadkar the comments were “shameful – and beneath you and your office.”

“There has been a 65pc increase in homelessness for children in the last year alone,” she said.

She said to the Taoiseach, that because he had “apparent outrage about it being referenced this morning,” she wanted to directly quote him.

“You said ‘there are lots of people in emergency accommodation and have refused multiple offers of social housing.’” She added: “You're honing in on that, even though there's this whole other big picture in relation to homelessness.

“You're the Taoiseach of the country. You can't say things like that – and then feign outrage when people hear exactly the same thing.”

Mr Varadkar said: “I'm happy to rephrase it is helpful. If I said ‘plenty’ or ‘lots of,’ then I'm happy to happy to use the term ‘some.’

“I was specifically asked about people who are in emergency accommodation for several years. And I know some of those cases, because I'm trying to help those people.

“And in some cases, people have been offered accommodation and have turned it down. And there are people on the social housing list who are offered accommodation, and have turned it down.

“Sometimes they do for very good reasons, and I acknowledged that.

“But to try to twist that and make out that somehow I'm blaming people for the housing crisis, that's just fake. That's populism. It's misrepresentation, and it's beneath you.”