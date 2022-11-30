Taoiseach questions the right to own dangerous dogs after mauling of Wexford boy

THE Taoiseach has questioned the right to own breeds of dangerous dogs in the wake of the savaging of a nine year old boy in Wexford.

“I don't understand why there's a need to own such breeds, such dangerous breeds. I think we should go back to the drawing board,” Micheál Martin told the Dáil.

Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a pitbull in Enniscorthy as he played with some friends on a green last Sunday afternoon.

Current law allows the ownership of pitbulls and similar breeds, but they must be muzzled when out of doors. The current rules were brought in by former minister Pádraig Flynn following a spate of dog attacks in the early 1990s.

"First of all, our all our thoughts are with an agenda and his family, friends following what has been a horrific ordeal for that young child.”

Mr Martin said the latest incident was “quite shocking.”

He added: “I think all of us are very disturbed by what has transpired here — and there is a degree of anger as well.

“I do think we need to go back to the drawing board.

Because what has happened is one child too many. We all have pets. But there's no need for this, in my view, and it needs to be seriously examined.”

He said his first thoughts were with Alejandro and his family, answering Wexford FF TD James Browne.

The latter said the boy had been “savagely attacked by a pitbull” when he was playing football with his friends on the estate where he lives in Wexford.

“He remains in serious condition in hospital following the attack by the dog that was not under control by its owner. Nor was it muzzled.”

Mr Browne pointed out that there has been a significant rise in the number of dog attacks on humans in the last five years with over 1,700 reported from 2016 to 2021.

“Given the difficulty in finding the dog's owner, the full force of the law needs to be applied where an incident such as this alters a child's life,” he said.

He suggested more needed to be done to target owners of dogs listed as dangerous breeds who continue to be in public areas without a lead or a muzzle.

“Does the legislation need to be strengthened to make dog owners accountable for these dogs who pose a risk to humans,” he asked the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin then made his remarks about how he doesn't understand “why there's a need to own such dangerous breeds,” adding: “I think we should go back to the drawing board,”

The Taoiseach said he would make consultations as to “whatever cross-Departmental approach we can take,” adding: “The first thing is enforcement.”

The second issue was “the whole area of what's driving this and why the necessity for it,” he added, apparently referring to the ownership of dangerous breeds.

