Taoiseach pays tribute to outdoor dining businesses but tight-lipped on whether indoor hospitality could be brought forward

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin paid tribute to restaurateurs, café owners and publicans who helped pioneer Ireland's Continental street dining concept as a key fightback against the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he warned Ireland must now take it "one step at a time" as he refused to say whether indoor dining and drinking might be allowed earlier than July 5.

Mr Martin toured Princes Street in Cork city centre which made Irish and world headlines with an ambitious pedestrianisation programme which turned it from a busy city centre street into a street dining showcase.

His visit coincided with overcast weather and rain showers - underlining the importance of suitable street furniture which offers diners shelter from the elements.

The Taoiseach met with traders and was briefed on booking levels.

Street and outdoor dining will remain a critical part of Ireland's economic recovery from the pandemic until indoor dining and drinking is allowed from July 5.

Traders in the Princes Street area all co-operated last summer with the development of the street dining idea - and both bookings and business soared.

This summer, outdoor seating will be boosted by the provision of special multi-coloured canopies or giant umbrellas to offer shelter from the elements.

Other cities and towns have followed suit to maximise the benefit of Ireland's 'staycation' summer.

The Taoiseach said such initiatives were critically important for the national economy.

"I think it is fantastic to see such initiatives," he said.

"In terms of pedestrianisation, the provision of seating by streets, umbrellas and the like. It is all very good and helps to get Cork and other Irish cities and towns back on their feet as we emerge from Covid-19.

"It is good news and the last couple of days have been very heartening for people. We must consolidate our progress and we will make further progress as we go along."

But Mr Martin refused to speculate on whether the July 5 reopening of indoor dining and drinking could now be brought forward.

"We need to take it one step at a time. At the moment we need to see how this will work out and we will evaluate this."

"Towards the end of the month we will make a further assessment."

Last year Cork City Council temporarily pedestrianised six city centre streets - but that has been expanded to 17 streets this summer because of its success.

Cork City Council director of services, David Joyce, said Princes Street has proved the outdoor dining concept can be "a rip-roaring success."

Clancy's Bar owner Paul Montgomery said it has been a triumph.

"People like being outside - it gives a lovely Continental atmosphere to the place. It is like being in Paris or Nice," he said.

Rossini Restaurant operator Salvatore Toscano said the Princes Street concept was a remarkable example of competing businesses working together for the common good.

"We will not recover unless we work together.”

He added that the outdoor dining concept has helped promote all the food operations in the Princes Street area.

A total of 29 traders backed the street dining concept.

Now, some 80 metres of the street is fitted with tables, heating systems and colourful umbrellas - with waiters and barmen ferrying food from operations the length of Princes Street.