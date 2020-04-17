TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has ordered an ‘urgent review’ of rules involving workers being flown into this country.

Mr Varadkar has said that he is uncomfortable with a large number of people coming in to work on Keelings Strawberry farm.

Mr Varadkar said: “I share the discomfort expressed by the Chief Medical Officer about the report of a large number of people coming to Ireland earlier this week to work in the horticulture sector.

“We need to keep our airports and ports open so essential goods and essential workers can get in and out of the country and Irish citizens and residents can return home.

“However, we need to keep travel to a minimum and ensure that passengers are interviewed on arrival and that quarantine is observed.

“I have therefore asked for an urgent review of the current rules and procedures to be carried out over the weekend.”

A national recruitment campaign will begin shortly for temporary horticultural workers, targeting those who are on the dole in Ireland.

Keelings said in a statement that it flew 189 seasonal workers on a charter flight from Sofia to Dublin last Monday.

“All had been health screened by a doctor before they travelled to Sofia Airport where they were temperature checked before entry,” it said.

Online Editors