Aer Lingus have confirmed that a flight carrying Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to divert back to Dublin Airport this evening after a bird strike to an engine shortly after take-off.

The airline confirmed the EI107 operating from Dublin to New York’s JFK airport sustained the strike a few moments after take-off and was able to safely return to Dublin.

It said it would operate the flight later this evening with a replacement aircraft.

“Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New York JFK this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off.

"The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked.

"We plan to operate the flight later this evening on a replacement aircraft. We apologise to customers impacted for the inconvenience," a spokesperson said.

Mr Martin and his delegation were on their way to meet US President Joe Biden at a UN General Assembly. A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed that he will be taking the later flight which is scheduled to take off before 9pm tonight.

The earlier flight took off at around 5.18pm this evening and subsequently safely landed back at Dublin Airport.

Mr Martin is due in New York tomorrow where he will address the UN General Assembly.

The last time Mr Martin travelled to the US to meet Mr Biden in the White House, Mr Martin tested positive for Covid-19 and the meeting had to be held virtually.