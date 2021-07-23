Taoiseach Micheál Martin warns Ireland is still not building enough houses

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is warning that Ireland is still not building enough houses and has said only an "all-Government approach," including the involvement of charities and housing bodies, will finally address the decade-old problem.

Mr Martin insisted the delay to the publication of the Government's much heralded housing strategy was due to "fine-tuning" of policies and was not due to divisions in the Coalition over how to tackle the challenge of Ireland's housing needs.

"No, it is not about that,” he said.

“There are some minor (delays). But the bulk of the work has been completed and we are only talking about a few weeks at the end of this month when the plan will be published.

"I think we are looking at a few other areas because this is a 10-year plan - so I think a few weeks isn't a big issue.

"A lot of work has already been done and the plan will be finalised in a week or so."

The Taoiseach insisted the housing plan will be published by the end of August with the support of all Government parties.

"This has to be a template that sustains us for 10 years though there will be modifications along the way.

"But it is a broad suite of measures - social right through to affordable housing and more developments, getting more units available.

"We need to build more houses - it is very simple from my perspective. It involves getting through a lot of bureaucracy at times. We need to cut through that," he said.

Mr Martin said the all Government approach has seen engagement with every Irish local authority and all housing charities and housing bodies.

"We really have to drive social housing and we are also putting more investment into infrastructure to facilitate the building of housing. We need a greater alignment between some State agencies and the building of housing - authorities are saying to us that they need Irish Water investments to align more with housing needs and priorities locally, particularly the access to water."

Mr Martin said investing in housing in refurbished old buildings and sites in Irish cities and towns was crucial to ensure such urban centres were "living spaces."

Housing charities such as the Peter McVerry Trust have been instrumental in that regard.

"The charity is a valued partner in the Government’s efforts to tackle homelessness and the bold targets they have set out today will be strengthen the ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of homelessness in Cork and right across the country," Mr Martin said.

"I am particularly impressed by the volume of one-bedroom homes that Peter McVerry Trust intends to deliver, as we know this is crucial for the successful delivery of important programmes such as Housing First.”

He paid tribute to the charity's linking of home with community which he said was a very important principle.

"The challenge for us - on the State side - is to deliver, to partner with the Trust and other bodies to increase the number of homes we can provide for our people,” he said.

Mr Martin's comments came as the Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, launched a new five-year strategic plan.

Launched in Cork at the charity's new regional headquarters, it will see the delivery of 1,200 new social housing units before the end of 2025.

As part of the plan the charity aims to grow its current housing portfolio of 54 units in Cork and Kerry to over 200 by the end of next year.

Peter McVerry Trust chief executive, Pat Doyle, said their plan will see the charity deliver homes in housing pressure zones including Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

"This plan sets ambitious targets to significantly grow our delivery of new homes and also ensures that the organisation remains well governed, innovative and delivering each and every day for those on the margins of Irish society,” he said.

“This plan will see the Peter McVerry Trust deliver homes on a nationwide basis with the greatest number of homes to be delivered in key areas such as Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

"In the southern region of Cork and Kerry we have 54 homes at present and a pipeline of a further 179 so we are hoping that by the end of next year we will have over 230 social housing units across Cork City, County Cork and Kerry.

"Of the units we have planned 70pc of these are one bedroom apartments spread across multiple small scale developments.

“Our goal here is to ensure we offer as many sustainable housing pathways for people out of homelessness as we can.

"If we are successful in delivering our target we will become a leading voluntary provider of one-bedroom social housing units in the State over the next five years. This is very important for the people we work with and the wider homeless population as the vast majority of homes needed to tackle homelessness are one-bedroom homes.”

The charity is now active in 28 of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.