Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Covid-19 pandemic ‘caught the world off-guard’

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said the Covid-19 pandemic “caught the world off-guard” and highlighted the lack of progress on reducing poverty, increasing access to health care and education, and combating the climate crisis.

In his address to the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, Mr Martin said that the pandemic has “cast a shadow over our world” and “deepened global inequality, even as it has heightened our sense of interdependence”.

He said that “vaccine inequity is a moral test for our global community” and highlighted Ireland’s donation of 1.3m vaccines to low-income countries and over €200m in support to global health since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Had more progress been made in the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals “our societies would have been more resilient, better prepared to weather the storm, and lives would have been spared”, Mr Martin said of the last 18 months of the pandemic.

Read More

He said there is now less than a decade to achieve the goals, saying: “We have a rare opportunity now to build back fairer, greener and better.”

Mr Martin also said that alarms had been sounded by speakers to the UNGA this week for conflict, Covid-19 and climate. “The climate crisis threatens our very existence on this shared and endangered planet,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach also used his address to criticise the UN Security Council, a meeting of which he chaired this week, for its “inaction” over the decade-long conflict in Syria, saying that for many it was “emblematic of the failure of the United Nations and of the Security Council in particular. On too many occasions, in the face of immense suffering, the Council chose inaction”.

By contrast, he said the General Assembly “has stepped up, and stepped in. This body has taken bold action, critical to the resolution of this conflict”.

Mr Martin said that a political solution was needed to the crisis in Syria and he also urged the UNSC to act in response to the deteriorating situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“We have been horrified by reports of gross human rights abuses and violations, including widespread and systematic sexual and gender-based violence. For 10 months, a humanitarian catastrophe has unfolded before our eyes. The threat of famine looms large. This is unconscionable,” Mr Martin said.

He also called for the international community to renew efforts for a “just and lasting resolution” to the Israel/Palestinian conflict, urged Iran to return to talks on restoring the nuclear deal with the US and other western powers, and said the UN had a responsibility stand with women and girls facing persecution in Afghanistan.

Mr Martin again pushed for a UNSC resolution on climate and security to address climate-related security links having faced opposition to such a move at the council meeting he chaired as part of Ireland’s rotating presidency on Thursday.

Speaking to Irish journalists earlier in New York ahead of his speech, Mr Martin said he supported young people protesting over climate change. “I say to the young people to keep active on this, activism is important on climate change.”

He described the climate crisis as an “existential threat” and “our generation need to do everything we can to pass on this world more safely to our younger generations than currently is the case.

Read More



