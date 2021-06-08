Taoiseach Micheál Martin on loss of his two children: ‘Life was not meant to hit you so hard’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described how his children kept him and his wife Mary going through the “utterly devastating” grief of losing two young children.

Mr Martin said that son Micheál Aodh and daughter Aoibhe took the couple through the horrific loss of their son Ruairí at just five weeks old due to cot death in 1999.

“What I always say is that Micheál Aodh and Aoibhe took us through that, because when you have children and you endure trauma like that, you have to get up the following day,” Mr Martin said in an interview with the Irish Times.

Read More

“In the aftermath of that you’re obviously knocked out: you’re very, very down. You feel for quite a while that your spirits will not lift.

"It was April 1st he passed away. The birds are singing, but you don’t want to hear that at six in the morning, and yet that’s what you hear. I thought I’d never say that I hate the sound of the birds singing. But that passes in the medium term,” an Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin and his wife had two more children after Ruairí’s passing, Cillian and Leana, but tragedy struck the Martin family once more. Leana passed away unexpectedly at just seven years of age, leaving the family reeling once again.

“It was an awful time. We didn’t expect it. It was unexpected even though she had challenges, cardiac issues. People were very good to us.

“The first three weeks were a blur after Leana’s passing.

"Life was not meant to hit you so hard. After Leana, yes, I did weigh it up whether I’d carry on or not. I’ll reflect on that ‘til the day I die: why do you do things?

"I’ve a view that it’s a certain inner thing that you keep going,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin admitted he didn’t know what the future held for him after Leana’s passing but said the idea of quitting politics “just wasn’t there”.

The Taoiseach said the support of his wider family, and in particular from his twin brother Pádraig, saw him through the tough times.

He also said it’s still difficult to answer the inevitable question of how many children he has.

“You will always say that you have the kids that you lost.

“You don’t want to make it awkward for other people, because they may not know, but you don’t want to say someone wasn’t part of our lives and our family,” Mr Martin said.