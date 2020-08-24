Taoiseach Micheal Martin needs 'absolute assurances' Phil Hogan did not breach Covid-19 regulations

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he needs EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to provide "absolute assurances" he did not breach Covid-19 restrictions after new details on his movements in Ireland emerged yesterday.

Mr Martin said he was informed Mr Hogan had travelled to Kildare from Kilkenny before going to Galway for the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event through Justice Minister Helen McEntee after she was alerted by by her Secretary General, who received the information from the Garda Commissioner.

The Taoiseach said the new details on Mr Hogan's movements have "created doubts" and "unease" for Mr Martin and the Tanaiste.

"The statement was not in accordance with the first statement that Commissioner Hogan had made, and that created doubts in our minds and unease, because I know the ferocity and genuine disappointment amongst people and Kildare, Laois and Offaly about those severe restrictions," Mr Martin told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne.

Mr Martin said the Commissioner needs to "comprehensively and fully" provide a full account of his movements, saying that a breach of Covid-19 regulations would be "very serious."

"I need, the public need, absolute assurances that the restrictions that were imposed in Kildare were not breached and because that to me would be very serious indeed," he said.

"I feel given that there was a discrepancy between the first statement and that particular statement, he didn't say to the public that he'd been to Kildare, and we found out via the report to Department of Justice, which naturally caused some disquiet for myself and and the Tanaiste."

More than 80 people including the now-former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary attended the event at the Clifden Station House Hotel in Co Galway, on Wednesday.

The Oireachtas Golf Society event has led to the resignation of Mr Calleary and Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad. Six senators have lost their party whips.

Mr Martin confirmed Mr Calleary has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fail.

Mr Hogan has resisted resigning but has offered a "profound apology" for attending the function.

In a statement, Mr Hogan said he knows his attendance has "touched a nerve" with the public and that he wishes to "apologise fully and unreservedly" for attending the event.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Hogan's apology is welcome but that he should "consider his position" if he needs to take accountability and provide clarity surrounding his movements.

"It's our view that an apology is welcome but he also needs to account for himself and explain and answer any questions that might arise, not just in relation to the dinner, but also in relation to his movements around Ireland when he came back into the country, and in Kildare, and to confirm that he was compliant with public health guidelines at all times," Mr Varadkar said.

"If he's not able to do that, and if he can't do that, well then he needs to consider his position, and that's what he said to him yesterday."

Mr Hogan's fate is in the hands of EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who has requested the Commissioner to provide a full report with details of the event.

