Taoiseach Micheál Martin has lost the public ‘dressing room’, insists Labour Party leader

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has lost the “dressing room” as the public feel failed by the Government’s Covid strategy, according to Labour Party leader Alan Kelly.

Mr Kelly said that the public are no longer listening to Government messaging.

He stated that Mr Martin will want to deliver “the performance of his life” next Tuesday as he announces the slight easing of Level 5 restrictions in the lead-up to April 5.

“Micheál Martin and this government have lost the dressing room of the public, public opinion, it’s quite obvious to any of us in politics,” Mr Kelly said at Leinster House this morning.

“Micheál Martin would want to give one hell of a performance this day [next] week if he wants to win back the dressing room,” he added.

Mr Kelly said that the Government has “completely lost” the public, who feel “utterly” let down and are not listening to the Government’s message.

“The public are completely lost to the Government and the discourse that’s out there is something that is absolutely not working. It’s flying over people’s heads, they’re not listening, they don’t want to listen.

“They feel they completely and utterly let down. And when you look at what’s been brought in for hotel quarantine, can you blame them?”

The Labour leader added that the Government needs to reevaluate its strategy and not “simply wait for vaccinations”.

“Where we go from here is that the Government needs to completely reevaluate its strategy. Its communications is disastrous.

“They need to look at what was put forward by opposition parties because the current strategy is failing.

“The current strategy is simply vaccinations. Wait for vaccinations. They can’t continue like this.”

He also criticised the Government’s plans for mandatory hotel quarantine.

Mr Kelly said that the plans leave many ways for people to avoid quarantining. He added that the Government has “failed” on mandatory hotel quarantine.

