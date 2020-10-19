Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirms new Level 5 Covid restrictions to take effect from tomorrow

Follow the latest as updates as Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces to the nation that it is to go into Level 5 restrictions

21.09

"As the daily figures show, these restrictions on their own have not been enough.

"Further action is now required. Nphet has been clear on what it believes is needed," Mr Martin said.

21.08

Zero Covid and herd immunity not options, says Taoiseach

Zero Covid is not a realistic approach, because we are an island, says the Taoiseach.

The government will also not be taking a herd immunity approach.

"We have to protect lives and protect public health," he said.

21.05

Take this threat seriously - Taoiseach

The government cannot stop the virus on its own, says Micheal Martin:

"Families, individuals and frontline workers have sacrificed so much,

"So many things we took for granted have been taken from us.

"When we give it opportunity to spread, it spreads."

21.00

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to make a statement to the nation on the latest restrictions at 9pm.

20.55

The Cabinet has signed off on a Level 5 lockdown for the next six weeks.

The Taoiseach and his ministers met today to discuss the dramatic introduction of the most severe Covid-19 restrictions.

After almost three hours of discussions they have agreed to another national lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants and all non-essential retail will have to close their doors to customers.

The new restrictions will include people being told they cannot travel further than 5km from their home, with a new graduated fine system will be announced in the coming days.

While up to 25 people rather than six people will be allowed attend weddings and playgrounds will remain open.

