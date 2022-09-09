| 18.2°C Dublin

latest Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss agree to keep ‘in close contact’ in weeks ahead

Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville Expand

Close

Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

Fiona Dillon Twitter Email

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss have spoken by phone this afternoon discussing a range of issues including the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Martin extended his sincere condolences to the UK Government, King Charles III and the royal family, and the British people on the loss of  Queen Elizabeth, according to a statement. 

It said that they reflected on her historic State visit to Ireland in 2011, and its contribution to advancing reconciliation and relations on these islands.

Read More

The Taoiseach also offered his congratulations to the British Prime Minister on her appointment, and told how he looked forward to working constructively with her.

They discussed “the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, their support for Ukraine, and recognised the substantive EU-UK cooperation as part of the global response.”

They also exchanged views on common challenges including soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living, the statement said.

They discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, including the Northern Ireland Protocol, and agreed to keep in close contact in the weeks ahead.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy