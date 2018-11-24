Taoiseach makes his rugby comeback in charity match

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took part in a rugby match against Dublin Fire Brigade in Energia Park this afternoon.

The Dáil and Seanad XV secured a win of 7-0 against the Dublin Fire Brigade team.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured with Chief Fire Officer Dennis Keeley, after the Dail and Seanad XV played DFB {Dublin Fire Brigade} XV in a charity rugby match in aid of SOS [ Suicide or Survive] in Donnybrook stadium. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

The match took place in aid of Suicide or Survive, a suicide prevention charity.

On the Dáil and Seanad XV side, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was joined by Senator Neale Richmond among other politicians.

The Dáil and Seanad XV rugby team consists of members and staff from the Houses of the Oireachtas. The team takes part in ‘promoting the sport of rugby, fostering relations with other Parliaments and raising money for charity’, according to the @DailSeanadXV Twitter account.

Online Editors