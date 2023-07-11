Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says library protests are ‘dangerous’

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar backed library workers who have been harassed by anti-LGBTQ+ campaigners but warned that a tough policing response to such issues could play directly into the hands of radical groups.

Mr Varadkar's support for library staff came as trade union Fórsa again urged Cork City Council to engage in urgent talks over the abuse and intimidation of staff in Cork City Library.

Fórsa warned that staff were demanding a safe workplace - and wanted to know what support measures City Hall were going to put in place.

Over 500 people demonstrated in Cork city centre last week in support of library staff who have been verbally abused, photographed without their permission and had books defaced in front of them as part of the protest campaign by conservative and far right groups over recent weeks.

Protestors insisted they were only acting to protect children from material they deemed to be 'inappropriate' - and which they insisted should only be available in an adults-only section of the library.

However, trade unions and some left wing politicians claimed the issue was merely a stalking horse for the far right political agenda.

Mr Varadkar paid tribute to library workers but warned that gardaí had to be allowed to adopt a measured and considered response to the issue.

"I think that it is a very dangerous thing to see in any country that people want to take away books or burn books or remove knowledge," he said.

"That is not the kind of thing we want to see in our republic and also no staff in any work place should feel threatened or should be subjected to abuse or violence.

"They certainly have our support and we’ll be speaking to the minister about this, Minister (Heather) Humphreys and also Minister (Darragh) O’Brien, to see if the things we need to do to enhance security for staff in libraries, which are public places - they shouldn't be places of danger, they should be places of sanctuary and places of learning."

But Mr Varadkar urged caution over demands by some for a tough crackdown on the protests.

He said he would be discussing the issue with Justice Minister Helen McEntee but was very conscious that some far right and far left groups had the aim of provoking confrontation.

"That is something I am going to follow up on during the course of the week so there's a number of ministers who contribute to this Justice, Local Government and also Rural Community Development so that's something I'm going to follow up on.

"I know Fórsa representatives and staff have made some suggestions as to what can be done both in terms of security in libraries themselves and also what actions can be taken against those who engage in acts of violence or acts of abuse, which can't be tolerated in any workplace so I will be following up on that during the week with ministers."

He said it was important that Garda authorities be allowed the freedom to conduct professional policing assessments on such issues.

"I think the gardaí have to judge situations as they arise and they're the best people to judge a situation.

"Sometimes activists - whether they are from the far right or the far left - they actually seek to provoke and they actually want the gardaí to arrest them so that they can then accuse the gardaí of being heavy-handed.

"These people know what they're doing - we have seen a number of occasions with far right and far left protesters and I think the guards are best placed to judge on individual circumstances how best to police."

Fórsa had again written to Cork City Council over the intimidation of library staff.

Trade union official Liz Fay said workers need to be protected.

“Fórsa has repeatedly sought for measures to be implemented to protect staff, including an independent health and safety risk assessment of libraries that encompasses the threat of protesters and 'far right' groups entering the library and interacting with staff," she said.

The union wants a coordinated response from gardaí, city council and Government agencies over the issue.