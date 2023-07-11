Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Government will ‘meet or exceed’ its target of 29,000 new homes this year

Housing for All is working and the Government will exceed its target of delivering 29,000 new homes this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today.

At the halfway point of the year, the end of June, building had started on almost 13,000 new homes, he said.

“We have strong momentum heading into the rest of the year. We're confident we will meet or exceed our target this year of 29,000 new homes, plus student accommodation, plus refurbishments,” Mr Varadkar said.

Planning permissions in the first quarter of this year were 40pc higher than the same period last year, he said in what the Government described as a “July Update” with a special press conference in Government Buildings, attended also by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

“There is a strong pipeline going through,” the Taoiseach said.

“More people are buying their first home than at any stage in well over a decade.

“Almost 400 or 500 individuals and couples are buying their first home now every week - and over 700 first-time buyers are being approved for new mortgages.

“This is the highest figure since records began.”