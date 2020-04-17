Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he is uncomfortable with farm workers flying in from abroad

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he is uncomfortable with a large number of people coming to Ireland to work on Keelings Strawberry farm.

This comes following a statement from the Government acknowledging that they were aware of the incoming workers, and were also preparing a recruitment drive to get more similar workers from the Irish live register in the near future.

Close to 200 horticulture staff were flown to Ireland on a chartered flight into Dublin Airport to pick strawberries.

189 workers arrived from Sofia in Bulgaria on Monday on chartered Ryanair flight FR6015 to work on Keelings strawberry farms.

Mr Varadkar said that he agrees with Dr Tony Holohan in being uncomfortable with such a large number of people coming into Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I share the discomfort expressed by the Chief Medical Officer about the report of a large number of people coming to Ireland earlier this week to work in the horiculture sector," the Taoiseach said.

"We need to keep our airports and ports open so essential goods and essential workers can get in and out of the country and Irish citizens and residents can return home."

Mr Varadkar said that a review of these flights will be made by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on Monday.

"However, we need to keep travel to a minimum and ensure that passengers are interviewed on arrival and that quarantine is observed.

"I have therefore asked for an urgent review of the current rules and procedures to be carried out over the weekend.

"That review will be considered by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on Monday and any changes that are necessary in light of that review will be made."

Mr Varadkar's concern comes after the Government said today that they were aware that a chartered flight brought 190 people to Ireland this week for fruit picking work.

They said that the number of people travelling to Ireland to work has fallen drastically and that seasonal agricultural workers are critical to the sector.

"The number of people travelling to Ireland has fallen by more than 95pc since the start if the Covid-19 Emergency," they said in a statement.

"The Irish border, including airports, remains open to support the supply chain for essential cargo and essential workers, as well as the repatriation of our citizens.

"Seasonal workers are critical to the agricultural sector in terms of harvesting, planting and tending functions, especially in the current season.

"The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been working closely with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to ensure employers are aware of the supports for business to help them source labour from the domestic economy."

As a result of the shortfall of incoming workers, the Government said that they will be commencing a recruitment drive in the coming weeks

"A national recruitment campaign will start shortly with the aim of recruiting a large number of temporary workers for the Horticulture sector from the live register within Ireland. This campaign will be timed for the Fruit harvest peaking in mid-May to Mid-June and the Vegetable harvest from Mid-June.

"Anyone arriving from outside Ireland must comply with the Department of Health guidelines with regard to COVID 19 requirements and restrict movements for 14 days."

