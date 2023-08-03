Taoiseach Leo Varadkar predicts tech industry will bounce-back with major job creation

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar vowed that Ireland's multi-billion euro tech industry will bounce-back from recent employment losses and create thousands more new jobs into the future.

Mr Varadkar - speaking as he visited the Apple campus in Cork - said that while recent job losses within the IT sector were disappointing it reflected retrenchment in a sector which had massively expanded over the previous three years.

“What we are seeing is a sector that grew very rapidly during the pandemic," he said.

"It is now retrenching a bit. Downsizing by about five or fifteen percent and I think that is still ongoing. But I am convinced in the medium to long term that we are going to see a lot more tech jobs in Ireland."

"Why do I think that? Because the future is digital. The future is artificial intelligence. The future is virtual reality. The future is robotics."

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was ideally positioned to exploit the economic opportunities presented by such IT sectoral expansion.

"There is only going to be more of that in the medium to long term and when I visit schools and I talk to young people I always encourage them to continue to study science, technology, engineering and maths precisely for that reason. Because this is going to be a growth sector in the medium to long term."

The Taoiseach also stressed that he fully expected Ireland to be vindicated in respect of the Apple tax case in Europe.

“We are delighted with the chance to visit Apple again. Apple is one of the biggest employers in the country, a major taxpayer and is also making a big investment here in Hollyhill in Cork," he said.

Mr Varadkar visited the Apple campus to view a massive expansion of its Hollyhill plant.

"The new building which will be open in about two years time will be able to accommodate 1,300 staff and it does show the company is very committed to Cork and to Ireland."

"Of particular significance it does show that there will be more jobs in the tech sector in the medium to long term."

“We don’t plan to discuss it (the Apple tax case) today. It is a matter before the European Court of Justice. We would expect a decision in a matter of months. Both Apple and the Government are on the same side here. We think the European Commission has made an error."

"We have won the first part of the case. And we expect to win the appeal too. Bear in mind what this is about. This is about an allegation that twenty years or so ago there was a special arrangement between the Irish Government and one particular company that wasn’t available to other companies. That is not true."

"That did not happen. Truth and facts are on our side. And the European Court has already ruled in our favour and we expect that we will win the appeal as well."

The Taoiseach also said that tech workers who have been laid off should be looked after by their employers until they secure new positions.

“Workers who get laid off are entitled to redundancy payments from their employer. What I am saying to companies that are downsizing, that are still profitable, that the basic redundancy of two weeks per year of service is not enough."

"We expect companies that are profitable, notwithstanding the fact that they are downsizing, to offer much better exit packages for their employees and in fairness most of them are doing that."

Mr Varadkar said the Government would also play its role.

"Then, the Government steps in and we provide assistance to people in terms of job search, helping them to find other jobs and thankfully there are lots of job opportunities in Ireland as we have full employment."

"Then there are also other options as well. Some people who might be losing their job might want to set up their own business so we have the back to enterprise allowance, some people want to go back to education so we have the SUSI grants for that and some people for a short period of time may need to claim job seekers. So we have all that in place. There is a good safety net there but one I would like to make better in the years ahead."

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney stressed that Ireland's economy is robust, well-balanced and ready for future growth.

“It is important to emphasise the point that Ireland is at full employment at the moment," he said.

"There have of course been some high profile lay-offs by tech companies this year. From our experience, the Department of Enterprise, those people have found employment very quickly elsewhere. Because they are highly skilled people."

"If there are challenges for Ireland, the Government and our agencies are there to help to work with the companies and the individuals concerned to re skill if they want to do that, to go back to education if they want to do that. In most cases they will be sought after by other companies."

"Let us not forget that in the first six months of this year we saw IDA companies announce about 12,000 extra jobs in Ireland. So yes we have seen some reductions but we have also seen growth."