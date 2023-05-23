Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledges pension increase in October’s Budget – exact amount still to be decided

The old age pension is definitely going to be increased in the autumn – but the exact amount has yet to be decided, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

The announcement follows pledges earlier this week by Fine Gael to push in Government for significant tax cuts of about €1,000 per year for average families.

Mr Varadkar was replying to Independent TD for Dublin South Central, Joan Collins, who urged the Taoiseach to support a “pension pledge” campaign organised by Age Action Ireland and the trade unions. She said pensions should be linked to average industrial earnings and indexed to the inflation rate.

Taoiseach pledges old age pensions will definitely increase in the October Budget

Ms Collins said if the Old Age Pension were pegged at 34pc of average industrial earnings and inflation linked it would currently stand at €310 per week or €45 more than the present weekly rate.

She said many social organisations had lobbied for such payments ahead of the last general election in February 2020.

“Instead, your Government gave a below-inflation increase of €12 per week. Age Action said this was a political choice to cut pensioners’ incomes and that of others depending upon welfare,” Ms Collins told the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar said he firstly wanted to stress that pensions will be increased in the Budget due next October.

“There is one thing I can absolutely assure you: there will be an increase in the weekly pension and that will be in the Budget. The exact amount has not been decided yet,” the Taoiseach said.

“That will have to be discussed between now and October will have to be seen in the round of other things we want to do as a Government,” Mr Varadkar added.

The Taoiseach said he doubted if he had ever committed in 2018 to a pension rate pegged to earnings and indexed for inflation. He said he would check what had been said at that time and also check the current Programme for Government.