Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets patient representatives ahead of apology for CervicalCheck scandal

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar is set to apologise for failures in the CervicalCheck screening service when the Dáil returns from its summer break.

Mr Varadkar and health minister Simon Harris met with patient representatives Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap to discuss the forthcoming apology today.

Mr Harris said afterwards that it was an “excellent meeting”.

Ms Walsh - who developed cervical cancer - was one of 221 women whose smear tests were read incorrectly.

Mr Teap meanwhile, lost his wife Irene to the illness.

The meeting came a day after the publication of a report by Professor Brian MacCraith into an IT glitch that led to women failing to receive smear test results.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid apologised to more than 4,000 women affected by the IT problem in the latest CervicalCheck debacle.

Previously, reports by Dr Gabriel Scally outlined a range of failures in the CervicalCheck screening service.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Harris met with Ms Walsh and Mr Teap for around an hour and a half this afternoon.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Harris said he did not want to breach the confidence of the meeting but described it as “excellent”.

He said: “It was a really useful opportunity to catch up on a number of important issues in relation to our screening programme and a chance for the Taoiseach and myself to thank Lorraine and Stephen for the work that they’re doing.”

Mr Harris added: “There will be an apology from the Taoiseach. He’s already obviously committed to that.

“The Taoiseach obviously had a chance to discuss that with Lorraine and Stephen and I would expect that that apology will be forthcoming in the next Dáil term.”

Mr Harris said he expected there to be further engagement with the two patient representatives before this takes place.

He said: “it’s really important that the voice of the patient advocates remain in a very strong positon… in terms of all the improvements we want to make in our screening programme.”

He said he’s found their work, along with the contribution of Vicky Phelan – whose High Court case lifted the lid on the screening scandal - and others to be “invaluable”.

Mr Harris said: “We want to effectively eradicate cervical cancer in our country and we can do that.

“We’ll do it through the introduction of the HPV testing, HPV vaccine for boys. We’ve obviously got the Scally recommendations and the McCraith recommendations.”

Mr Harris also said: “I think the leadership shown by Paul Reid yesterday was very significant, the fact that you would have the new ceo of the HSE stand up, take full responsibility, apologise and not just do that but say ‘and here’s what we’re going to do to make it better’ is something that I as health minister very much appreciate.”

