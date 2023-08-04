Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extends ‘condolences of nation’ to families of Monaghan crash victims, promises road safety crackdown

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was shocked by recent tragedies on Irish roads

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised a road safety crackdown, including greater resources for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and councils.

Mr Varadkar said he was shocked by recent tragedies on Irish roads, including the collision in Monaghan last Monday night in which two teenage girls died on their ways to a debs ball.

The car in which they were travelling struck a tree around 4km outside Clones.

The Taoiseach said he wanted to extend his sympathies to the families of Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16), who were both buried yesterday.​

Mr Varadkar said yesterday he was “shocked” by the increasing number of deaths on Irish roads.

The death toll for this year so far is now 33pc higher than for the same period in 2019.

The Taoiseach said the recent spike in road deaths represented “a pretty enormous increase”.

He said Ireland cannot go back to previous years when the annual road death toll was alarmingly high.

“I am conscious that while we are here today in Cork there are two funerals under way, one at a church in Clones and the other at the mosque in Clonskeagh,” Mr Varadkar said.

“As Taoiseach, on behalf of the nation, I really want to extend my condolences and sympathies to the McCann family and Mohamed family and the entire community in Clones.

“Everyone has been impacted by this terrible tragedy.

“The debs are one of the special occasions in Irish lives, it is a rite of passage that marks the transition from being a schoolchild to being a young adult. It is a time filled with opportunity and boundless hope.

“For two young lives to be cut short in such an untimely way and tragic manner has gripped the nation.”

Mr Varadkar said he had met with garda chiefs and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) over the spike in fatal road collisions this year.

“I am a former minister for transport and somebody who has lost a family member in a road traffic collision,” he said.

“We have made ­phenomenal progress in the last 10 or 20 years in Ireland in reducing the number of road deaths.

“But what we are seeing today and this year is not just a setback, it is a pretty enormous increase in the number of road deaths.

“I am greatly concerned about it. I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner about it. I met him last week.

“Certainly there will be greater resources for the RSA and additional resources for road maintenance, which is very important too.

“It is something we are taking very seriously and I would encourage people to be safe on the roads.

“There was a time when nearly 600 people every year died on roads in Ireland. I do not want us to go back to that.”

Mr Varadkar lost a family member in a road tragedy. His his grandfather, Thomas Howell, (82) died in a traffic accident in June 2005.

Mr Howell suffered fatal injuries when he was struck in the head by a car mirror after a stray horse on the road panicked and jumped onto the vehicle.

