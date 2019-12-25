Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt brave icy waters at Forty Foot for Christmas Day dip

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined hundreds of swimmers who braved the icy waters for the Christmas Day swim.

Mr Varadkar took a "very cold" dip at the Forty Foot alongside his partner Matthew Barret.

It was the Taoiseach's third time doing the seasonal swim and he said it was a nice way to start the day, adding that he planned to visit some of the public sector staff working on Christmas Day in hospitals and fire stations later in the day.

Another person who started their day with a festive swim was Esther Welsh, who is spending her first Christmas in Ireland after moving here from England earlier this year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar braves frosty waters at the Forty Foot in Sandycove on Christmas morning. Photo: Mark Condren

"It was amazing, it is such a good atmosphere here, we're so glad we're doing it. It's freezing cold though.

"I'd absolutely do it again but I thought it would be a bit warmer," she told Independent.ie.

Tess Carin is visiting Dublin from Australia and also took the plunge for the first time, she said the water was "awful freezing" but that she will "definitely do it again".

Glen Brennan, from Clondalkin, Co Dublin said this year was his first and last swim.

"It was so cold, it was a shock when I first jumped in. It's my first year doing it and it's my last."

Local man John Lee video called his daughter Geralyn Lee, who lives in London, during his dip in the frosty waters.

"She's in London. She's a barmaid in a bar in Cricklewood. She's gone the past seven years, and she's working today. I miss her badly, she usually does the swim with me."

Meanwhile, Patrick Corkery of the NAC Masters Swimming club dressed up as Santa Claus for his Christmas Day swim, which he has been doing for the past 30 years.

"I came out with my family, my wife Alice and my son Matthew, who is eight. We make a day of it.

"We come down every year at Christmas for this and I always dress as Santa. It gets me out of the kitchen," he said.

