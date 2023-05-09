Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admits Ireland is up to 40pc more costly to live in than other European countries

The cost of living in Ireland is high and has been for years, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted to the Dáil.

The cost of goods and services is “30 to 40pc” higher than in the rest of the EU – but wages and salaries here are also 30 to 40pc higher, he said.

Mr Varadkar was answering Sinn Féin leader Mary Loy McDonald in the Dáil as she outlined “the scale of what's happening”.

She said 160,399 domestic customers were now in arrears on their gas bills and 199,790 domestic customers were in arrears on their electricity bills. “It's an absolutely staggering situation,” she said.

The Taoiseach said he wanted to see prices come down. He said junior minister Neale Richmond will meet the major multiples at a retail forum tomorrow and will meet producers and farmers the day after.

“He'll be passing on a very clear message from Government. When input prices like energy costs went up, retailers increased their prices, and that's understandable.

“But when input costs go down, we expect you to pass on those reductions to your customers - and we're making that very clear to the retailers to the big supermarkets and shops - and also to the energy and gas companies.”

They will be told “you put prices up when your cost went up. Now your costs are coming down. We expect you to bring down prices”, Mr Varadkar said.

The Government was starting to see “a bit” of price reductions, but not enough, he added.

“Prices remain very high. A lot of people, a lot of families, are struggling with those bills. And everyone in government understands that.”

The coalition was already helping, he said, listing off steps taken by Government.

“We also have public sector pay deal, and there'll be further pay deal negotiated, I imagine before the end of the year,” he said.

In June there will be an extra €100 paid for every child in the country, and it will not be means-tested “because we acknowledge that middle income families are struggling with the cost of living too”, he said.

Families will also receive the school clothing-and-footwear allowance, paid at the same rate as last year, and every child will benefit from free school books in September, he said.

"So there isn't a month that doesn't pass deputy when we aren't doing something to help people with the cost of living because we understand that families are suffering and people are struggling with with those bills in relation to the price of groceries…,” he added.

However, Ms McDonald said people were being fleeced by a cost of living crisis “that's out of control”.

“People's finances are pushed to the very brink. They're hammered by sky-high energy bills, soaring food bills, runaway rents, mortgage interest rate hikes, and a cost of living crisis that is hitting them from all sides,” she said.

“Almost a quarter of household gas customers found themselves in arrears in the first three months of this year, and as energy credits run out, the number in electricity arrears is increasing again.”

Ms McDonald added: “Inflation in our supermarkets is the highest ever recorded and shoppers are set to see their annual grocery bills rise by €1,200 this year.

“That's a very big sum, and people's incomes just won't stretch that far in many cases. People are going hungry. pensioners are skipping meals.

“And with the school holidays now fast approaching, some families don't know how they will feed their children this summer.

“This can't continue.”

She said the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission should investigate possible price gouging in the retail sector.