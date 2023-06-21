Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accused of ‘pathetic’ excuses over failure to spend €1bn of housing budget

The Taoiseach has been accused of offering “pathetic” excuses on Government failure to spend over quarter of its housing budget last year.

Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan pointed to a new report by the housing advocacy body, Threshold, which finds that 60pc of those renting are doing so because they cannot afford to buy a home.

Taoiseach accused of 'dressing up failure as success' amid record housing crisis

He said the Taoiseach’s explanation for the €1bn underspend in the 2022 housing budget was to argue that it was that budget was so big.

“Taoiseach, how much longer can you continue to dress up failure as success? Do you think anyone is buying this?” Mr O’Callagan asked.

He added that last year 4,100 social homes were pledged but just 323 were delivered. “This really is pathetic,” Mr O’Callaghan added.

The Social Democrat TD said after 12 years of Fine Gael in government there were record numbers homeless, record high rents, record numbers of young people still forced to live with their parents. He said the biggest underspend was on social housing.

Mr Varadkar agreed with the facts as presented by the Social Democrat TD – but said there was a very serious lack of context which gave an incomplete picture of what was happening.

He said the underspend in 2022 was due to things like lack of labour, difficulty with material supplies and other problems.

“If it was solely a matter of money, solely a matter of compassion, or solely about political will, then the housing crisis would have been solved long ago,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said that the housing budget was the biggest ever in 2022 and would be similarly large in 2023.

He said that no underspend was expected this year due to changes like the waiving of planning fees, the new “tenant in situ” purchase scheme, and grants to refurbish derelict buildings.

Mr Varadkar said some local authorities were unable to deliver social homes and this was now being extended to the private sector and housing bodies.

He said 30,000 new homes were built last year and numbers in social homes were at a record high not seen since the 1970s.