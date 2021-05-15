Taoiseach leads tribute to former Lord Mayor of Cork Tim Falvey after his passing

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tim Falvey has passed away at the age of 87 after a short illness.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the tributes to his “dear friend” Mr Falvey, who was Lord Mayor of Cork in 1994.

Mr Falvey also served as a Councillor in the county for more than two decades.

The Taoiseach said it was “with great regret” that he learned of the former Director of the Port of Cork’s passing.

“We served together for many years on Cork City Council and Tim was a true son of the north side of the city.

“He was nature’s gentleman, always friendly with a happy disposition. He was practical and always willing to find solutions to difficult issues.

“Tim’s death comes only a few short months after his beloved wife Abina passed away, someone who did so much charitable work in the city. My deepest sympathies go to his children Pat, Richard, Paul, Barry, Majella and Abina, and all his wider family and friends,” Mr Martin said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also paid tribute to Mr Falvey. “My condolences to the family and friends of Tim Falvey. He’ll be missed and remembered by so many across Cork," he said.

Current Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh said Mr Falvey will be remembered for his “deep love” of Cork.

“I’m greatly saddened to hear of Tim’s passing. Tim was a successful northside business man and will be remembered for his deep love of his native city, his dedication to his wife Abina and family and his commitment and loyalty to his community.

"On my own behalf, on behalf of my fellow and former City Councillors and on behalf of the staff of Cork City Council I would like to express my sympathy and condolences to his family at this sad time.”