Taoiseach launches stinging attack on Irish MEPs “who constantly attack the European Union”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has heavily criticised some Irish MEPs who he accused of misrepresenting the European Union “as an elite conspiracy against the people”.

Mr Martin said the Irish Government will devote more resources and effort to promoting open and informed debate about the EU which he said was vital for Ireland’s future.

He also pledged to “call out” and challenge Euroscepticism in Ireland, while he confessed to not treating EU issues with enough political urgency in the past.

Addressing a special session of the Institute for International and European Affairs, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Mr Martin said anti-EU sentiment was a big part of Irish politics.

He said those engaged in politics, and who appreciate the value of EU membership, must not be fooled by Ireland currently going through a period where the public had a very high appreciation of the EU.

The Taoiseach said many countries made a serious mistake in not confronting anti-EU sentiment based on disinformation. He said that mistake was a key reason why Brexit happened in 2016, because mainstream politicians made “a casual assumption” that there were limits to what Eurosceptics would do, and that ultimately “economic realism” would prevail.

Mr Martin said Ireland could not afford that mistake. He then made a direct comment on the Irish MEPs.

“A significant proportion of our representation in the European Parliament constantly attacks the Union as an elite conspiracy against the people. Parties who opposed Irish membership of the Union, who fought against every treaty change, and who blamed the Union for everything, have an agenda which is shared with anti-EU parties throughout Europe,” the Taoiseach said.

“We have to call out those who promote populist attacks on the European Union and who pretend they aren’t actually anti-EU."

Mr Martin said Ireland backed giving the EU more resources – even though the country is now a net payer into the Brussels budget. He said the pandemic showed that the EU must also be given a stronger role in directing public health.

The Taoiseach also argued that, despite the early vaccine problems, Ireland had benefitted hugely from Brussels’ role in coordinating vaccine developments and supply.

He said he was health minister in 2003 when the Sars pandemic threatened and the EU response was poor and disjointed compared with its performance during the Covid-19 outbreak.